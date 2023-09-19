Why Princess Diana Had A Second Wedding Dress Made

Princess Diana's immense fame required that she secure a backup wedding gown for her big (and historic) day. Princess Diana's wedding to then-Prince Charles is still one of the most memorable royal weddings in history. This fact remains even though Diana almost called off the wedding and would go on to endure an unhappy marriage with the future king — partially due to his public affair with Camilla Parker Bowles — that ended one year before she died in a car accident.

Although there was a ton of excitement around the actual union between Diana and Charles, Princess Diana's gorgeous $115,000 wedding dress, which featured a 25-foot train, also garnered plenty of attention. According to Today, which spoke with David Emanuel, one half of the duo that designed Diana's dress — the media was so fervent in its search to uncover details about the dress, that he and his team had to purposefully mislead them. "The press would go through our (waste) bins looking for any scrap of fabric," Emanuel said. "So we were naughty — we put some pale pink in, pale lemon. Of course, the next day, the press (says), 'The Emanuels are doing a pale pink wedding dress.' It's kind of fun, but they took it seriously."

With that said, Princess Diana almost wore an entirely different wedding dress.