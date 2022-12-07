Meghan Markle Dons Princess Diana's Jewelry Ahead Of Controversial Series Premiere
Meghan Markle brought some major sparkle to the blue carpet at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, but while fans were dazzled by the Duchess of Sussex and her date, others were busy wringing their hands over the possibility of Meghan and Prince Harry spilling some potentially damaging royal secrets in the near future.
The star-studded event was held by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Meghan and Harry weren't just there to support the nonprofit. As reported by Page Six, Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, presented the couple with an award for their charity work and activism, including their support for war veterans, victims of the deadly Grenfell Tower in London, and organizations providing aid to Ukrainians suffering amid the Russian invasion. "They are standing up, speaking out and taking action to effect cause and change around the globe and for that we celebrate them," said Kerry.
The couple was honored two days ahead of the December 8 premiere of their Netflix docuseries, "Meghan & Harry." Paul Burrell, a butler who once worked for Princess Diana, was among those outraged by what he's seen so far in the series' trailer. On "Piers Morgan Uncensored," he suggested that Diana would be unhappy with the way her son is handling his exit from royal life, but at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, Meghan was rocking a reminder of Diana's own bid for freedom.
Meghan Markle's ring was a symbol of fresh beginnings
For the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, Meghan Markle wore a white off-the-shoulder gown designed by Louis Vuitton, per Page Six. The dress featured long sleeves and a front slit. Her accessories included a pair of diamond drop earrings and some famous bling: Princess Diana's aquamarine ring. Diana commissioned the piece after she divorced King Charles III, and it was meant to replace her engagement ring.
Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt like Meghan's decision to wear the ring when she did was a calculated one — and they were here for it. "Not Meghan Markle wearing Princess Diana's 'freedom' ring two days before 'Harry and Meghan' drops on Netflix!" read one tweet. "Fitting that Meghan has the freedom ring and the other one has the cursed marriage ring," another person wrote. This was in reference to Catherine, Princess of Wales, now owning Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring.
In the "The Diana Story" documentary, former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed that the sapphire ring was once in Prince Harry's possession (via Express). After Diana died, her sons each chose a piece of her jewelry as a keepsake, and Harry picked the ring. However, when William, Prince of Wales, decided to marry Kate Middleton, Harry gave his older brother the ring to propose with. "His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother," said Burrell. "That's selfless, kind, and exactly who Diana was."