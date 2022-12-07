Meghan Markle Dons Princess Diana's Jewelry Ahead Of Controversial Series Premiere

Meghan Markle brought some major sparkle to the blue carpet at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, but while fans were dazzled by the Duchess of Sussex and her date, others were busy wringing their hands over the possibility of Meghan and Prince Harry spilling some potentially damaging royal secrets in the near future.

The star-studded event was held by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Meghan and Harry weren't just there to support the nonprofit. As reported by Page Six, Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, presented the couple with an award for their charity work and activism, including their support for war veterans, victims of the deadly Grenfell Tower in London, and organizations providing aid to Ukrainians suffering amid the Russian invasion. "They are standing up, speaking out and taking action to effect cause and change around the globe and for that we celebrate them," said Kerry.

The couple was honored two days ahead of the December 8 premiere of their Netflix docuseries, "Meghan & Harry." Paul Burrell, a butler who once worked for Princess Diana, was among those outraged by what he's seen so far in the series' trailer. On "Piers Morgan Uncensored," he suggested that Diana would be unhappy with the way her son is handling his exit from royal life, but at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, Meghan was rocking a reminder of Diana's own bid for freedom.