The Ill-Fitting Outfit In Meghan Markle's Netflix Show That Has Critics Foaming At The Mouth

All wayward salmon-colored jumpsuits aside, this isn't Meghan Markle's first public fashion misstep. On March 1, she caught a lot of heat for a two-piece pinstriped set she wore during a lunch date with her longtime gal pal Serena Williams. (Sorry to burst the bubble of all those convinced Meghan and Williams' friendship had soured.) As evidenced in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the former royal family member's slouchy set looked more like oversized pajamas than an outfit meant to be worn outside the four walls of her Montecito home. "Hmmm. Ok, then. Meghan Markle is the worst dresser I have ever seen," an X user posted along with a photo of Meghan's ladies who lunch 'fit juxtaposed beside a man modeling men's nightwear. But that's not all. In February, her tasteless Invictus Games outfit marked her first fashion fail of 2025.

Over the years, Meghan has been very candid about her ever-evolving professional aspirations and the way in which her personal style has changed since leaving the royal family. And she's also well aware of the influence she has in the fashion game. "Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven't gotten the attention that they should be getting," Meghan told the New York Times in August 2024. "That's one of the most powerful things that I'm able to do, and that's simply wearing, like, an earring." Unfortunately, it appears her fashion notoriety might have backfired for the makers of her painful pink jumpsuit.