Meghan Markle's Tasteless Invictus Games Outfit Marks Her First Fashion Fail Of 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been treating fans to a ton of exclusive content from the Invictus Games. On February 11, Meghan took to her Instagram Stories to post video clips of her experiencing one of the events for the winter sport athletes, who are new to the games, when she tubed down a steep, snow-covered hill. Surprisingly, the Duchess of Sussex took more than a little convincing before finally deciding to participate. "No, I really don't want to do this," she playfully said before clenching her legs and arms around the tube. But it was far too late at that point. Seconds later, one of the pros pushed her down the hill, sending her flying, as she let out lighthearted screams.

Prince Harry, for his part, delivered a passionate speech to the participating athletes about their resiliency and inner strength. "Over the past decade, I've lost count of the times that we've heard you tell us that the Invictus Games 'saved you,'" the prince said (via People). "Respectfully, I disagree. Invictus didn't save you. You saved yourself. It was you who pushed through the doubt and despair. You who summited your own mountain and brought us along with you. It was you who kept going even when you didn't think you had any more to give." Harry continued, explaining the games simply uncovered the athletes' most "precious" inner resource: their character. "A spirit of fortitude and perseverance that can never be defeated. That is the magic of the Invictus Games."

Basically? The cost of Meghan's wardrobe at the Invictus Games might've drawn criticism, but the event is still proving to be a success.