How Much Did Meghan Markle's Wardrobe Really Cost Over A Four Day Period In New York?

Meghan Markle stepped out in New York City on September 23, marking her first public appearance since giving birth to Lilibet Diana back in June. The trip to the Big Apple is a first for Meghan and Prince Harry, since they moved to the United States in early 2020. On her first day out in the city, all eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex — and her wardrobe. According to Harper's Bazaar, she chose a pair of black slacks, a black turtleneck, and a black mid-length Armani coat. She wore her hair in her signature low bun, and accessorized with a pair of pumps, some simple stud earrings, and a couple of rings on her fingers.

On September 24, Meghan and Harry visited a school in Harlem — and enjoyed brunch at Melba's. Sticking with the monochromatic theme, Meghan wore an all red ensemble, according to Elle. In red trousers, with a red jacket, and matching red pumped, Meghan switched things up by wearing her hair long, parted down the middle. The very next day, Meghan and Harry attended the Global Citizen event in Central Park — which was the purpose for their trip. Meghan switched things up for the day, choosing a short white dress by Valentino that featured 3D floral embellishments on the sleeves, across the chest, and along the bottom hem, according to Marie Claire.

Meghan had various outfit changes each day as well, and one has to wonder just how much the duchess' wardrobe cost. Keep reading to find out.