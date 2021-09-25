What Food Did Prince Harry Try For The First Time While In New York?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York City, marking their first trip together since moving to the United States in 2020. This is the very first time that the couple stepped out in public since the birth of daughter, Lilibet Diana. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to the Big Apple a few days ahead of the Global Citizen event that is scheduled to be held in Central Park on September 24, according to Us Weekly. So far, Harry and Meghan have made quite a few appearances, including one at Ground Zero, where they visited the 9/11 museum, and another at a school in Harlem, where Meghan read her children's book "The Bench" to a group of students, according to People magazine.
Aside from the fanfare, Harry and Meghan have been able to enjoy some quiet time with friends, and have been spotted out to eat during their trip. For example, the couple was seen at the Bemelmans Bar inside the Carlyle Hotel with some friends on September 22, according to Page Six. Following their visit to elementary school PS 123, the duo decided to grab a bite to eat at nearby Melba's, where Harry ordered something that he's never had before, Page Six reports. Read on to find out what Harry ate.
Prince Harry ordered a very popular brunch item
Prince Harry is extremely well traveled, and one would think that the Duke of Sussex has had an opportunity to eat just about everything over the course of his life, but there's one thing that he had never had before his trip to Melba's in Harlem on September 24 — and that's chicken and waffles, according to Page Six. "Harry said it was the first time he'd ever tried chicken and waffles and remarked it was delicious," a source told the outlet. According to the Melba's website, the southern fried chicken and eggnog waffles entree actually won "Throwdown!" with Bobby Flay. The dish is served with strawberry butter and maple syrup.
The eatery was established in 2005, and has become "the premier comfort food destination in New York City," according to its website. So, how did Harry and Meghan Markle hear about this place? "Word of mouth," the owner of the restaurant, Melba Wilson, told Page Six. Wilson met with the duke and duchess and told Page Six that they were "shedding a light in our community of Harlem during a tough time."