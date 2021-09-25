What Food Did Prince Harry Try For The First Time While In New York?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York City, marking their first trip together since moving to the United States in 2020. This is the very first time that the couple stepped out in public since the birth of daughter, Lilibet Diana. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to the Big Apple a few days ahead of the Global Citizen event that is scheduled to be held in Central Park on September 24, according to Us Weekly. So far, Harry and Meghan have made quite a few appearances, including one at Ground Zero, where they visited the 9/11 museum, and another at a school in Harlem, where Meghan read her children's book "The Bench" to a group of students, according to People magazine.

Aside from the fanfare, Harry and Meghan have been able to enjoy some quiet time with friends, and have been spotted out to eat during their trip. For example, the couple was seen at the Bemelmans Bar inside the Carlyle Hotel with some friends on September 22, according to Page Six. Following their visit to elementary school PS 123, the duo decided to grab a bite to eat at nearby Melba's, where Harry ordered something that he's never had before, Page Six reports. Read on to find out what Harry ate.