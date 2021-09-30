How Has Meghan Markle's Style Really Changed Since Leaving The Royal Family?

As anyone who has ever undergone a painful breakup knows, changing up your look — for better or worse — is often part of the healing process. But what if, like Meghan Markle, your breakup was with an entire royal family? Well, let's just say adding a few streaks to your hair or buying some new boots isn't quite going to cut it. In fact, Markle was recently spotted with a noticeably different style from what she used to wear as a member of the monarchy.

That being said, Markle had a very different wardrobe even before she started dating Prince Harry. According to Glamour, the former actress once preferred a more playful approach to fashion, favoring jeans, jewel tones, and sandals. However, royal protocol dictates that family members must follow certain fashion rules, some of which forbid wearing black outside of funerals, heavy makeup, and, of course, hemlines above the knee.

Now that the Duchess of Sussex is free from the royal rules, has she reverted back to her old style? Or has she changed up her look completely? Read on to find out.