Is This Prince Harry's Biggest Fear In Life?

Prince Harry hasn't exactly held back when it comes to sharing his true feelings. The former senior member of the royal family and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been very vocal throughout 2021, dishing on pretty much everything from their new life in California to the many ups and downs of their time in the royal family.

The most candid claims arguably came when Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March as they revealed their pretty shocking truth about their time with what Meghan described as "the firm." The two made the bombshell claim that one member of the royal family made racially charged comments about the colour of their child's skin while Meghan also opened up about her mental health struggles.

The interview came several months after Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back from the royal family, swapping their residence in London for North America. Harry, Meghan, and their son, Archie, first settled in Canada before making the move to California, where they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in June.

While Harry's been pretty vocal about his reasons for saying bye bye to the only life he's known, a friend is now dishing on one of Harry's apparent biggest fears in life. Scroll on for all the details.