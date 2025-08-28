Whatever Happened To Kim Kardashian's Ex-Husband Kris Humphries?

Kris Humphries wasn't married to Kim Kardashian for long, but the fact that they were married for so short a time all but guaranteed that he'd forever be linked to the star — and sure enough, he has. This, despite us not hearing much from him anymore.

There's no need to rehash all the details of Humphries and Kardashian's 72-day marriage, but fans of the reality star will no doubt recall that the NBA player wasn't exactly a fan of public life. In fact, one standout moment came in an episode of "Kourtney and Kim Take New York," when Humphries said he wanted to live in Minnesota half the year after he retired, prompting Kardashian to say that would ruin her career. Enter the zinger that panned out to be anything but true: "By the time you have kids and they're in school and all that, like, no one will probably care about you."

Humphries may have been wrong about his now-ex-wife's staying power, but as far as his own dreams of moving to Minnesota, he made good on those. In a piece he penned for The Players' Tribune in the wake of his retirement from basketball in 2019, he shared that he had, in fact, moved to the Midwest, and had started a new career there. "I'm actually about to open 7 Crisp & Green restaurants across the Midwest, and I've already opened 10 Five Guys franchises and counting. Yeah, bro. Believe it. BURGERS," he wrote. In the years that followed, Humphries also took Dave's Hot Chicken to Minnesota, in a business move he made with other family members. TBH, it kind of sounds like the perfect pivot for him — and the fact that he's been able to hold basketball camps in St. Cloud through his foundation is just the cherry on top.