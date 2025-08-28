Whatever Happened To Kim Kardashian's Ex-Husband Kris Humphries?
Kris Humphries wasn't married to Kim Kardashian for long, but the fact that they were married for so short a time all but guaranteed that he'd forever be linked to the star — and sure enough, he has. This, despite us not hearing much from him anymore.
There's no need to rehash all the details of Humphries and Kardashian's 72-day marriage, but fans of the reality star will no doubt recall that the NBA player wasn't exactly a fan of public life. In fact, one standout moment came in an episode of "Kourtney and Kim Take New York," when Humphries said he wanted to live in Minnesota half the year after he retired, prompting Kardashian to say that would ruin her career. Enter the zinger that panned out to be anything but true: "By the time you have kids and they're in school and all that, like, no one will probably care about you."
Humphries may have been wrong about his now-ex-wife's staying power, but as far as his own dreams of moving to Minnesota, he made good on those. In a piece he penned for The Players' Tribune in the wake of his retirement from basketball in 2019, he shared that he had, in fact, moved to the Midwest, and had started a new career there. "I'm actually about to open 7 Crisp & Green restaurants across the Midwest, and I've already opened 10 Five Guys franchises and counting. Yeah, bro. Believe it. BURGERS," he wrote. In the years that followed, Humphries also took Dave's Hot Chicken to Minnesota, in a business move he made with other family members. TBH, it kind of sounds like the perfect pivot for him — and the fact that he's been able to hold basketball camps in St. Cloud through his foundation is just the cherry on top.
We don't know Kris Humphries' relationship status (but he is a dog dad)
Given everything he went through in the aftermath of his relationship with Kim Kardashian and the messy divorce that followed, we're not exactly surprised that Kris Humphries has kept his love life on the DL ever since. After all, writing of the experience in his article for The Players' Tribune, he shared that things got so bad at one point that he experienced major anxiety. "There was about a year where I was in a dark place. I didn't want to leave my home," he admitted.
Of course, dating someone who isn't as famous as a Kardashian would be one way to avoid that happening again, as is avoiding reality shows. However, Humphries has taken things even further than that and not even shared a morsel about his love life on his social media. Granted, it almost seemed as though he was alluding to being newly single in 2022 when he shared an Instagram Story with the caption, "Single summer coming my way." Either way, he hadn't shared anything about a relationship prior to that, and we're not really banking on that changing even when he is with someone new (if he isn't already).
Other than his family and friends, with whom he'll share pics with on the 'gram every once in a while, one detail Humphries has shared quite a few glimpses into is his dog dad status. In 2022, he shared a sweet snap of his Miniature Pinscher, Riccardo, captioning the Instagram pic, "My heart." A few months later, he shared another look at their bond in an Instagram post for National Pet Day, with Riccardo clad in a blue ensemble. Looks like everything has panned out pretty well for Humphries after all.