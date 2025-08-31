Gavin Newsom's Face Transformation Is Wild & Side By Side Pics Prove It

California Governor Gavin Newsom has caught a lot of flak for rebranding his political image to reflect someone considerably less liberal. "By the way, not one person ever in my office has ever used the word 'Latinx,'" Newsom proudly declared during an episode of his "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast — yes, podcast — featuring none other than right-wing political activist and founder and president of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk. "Where did that even — I just didn't even know where it came from," he added, referring to the gender neutral term used to describe Latin Americans. Certainly a far cry from the governor's usual stance on gender neutral initiatives. Spoiler alert: He actually did use that exact term in August 2020. "I hope we can really paint a picture in terms of our consciousness of how impactful this has been on the Latinx community," he said during a televised COVID-19 update. Enter: the double life of Newsom.

But that's not all. It appears Newsom's facial appearance is also going through somewhat of a transformation — and it's not exactly subtle. "The only thing tough about Gavin Newsom is his chin, from all the plastic surgery," one X user wrote about Newsom's seemingly ever-changing chin. Meanwhile, another user opined, "Gavin Newsom was attractive when he was young, but something happened along the way. It looks like the rich plastic surgery types got at him and turned him into something almost artificial." But don't just take their word for it! We've got side-by-side pics that prove just how wild Newsom's face transformation really is.