Gavin Newsom's Face Transformation Is Wild & Side By Side Pics Prove It
California Governor Gavin Newsom has caught a lot of flak for rebranding his political image to reflect someone considerably less liberal. "By the way, not one person ever in my office has ever used the word 'Latinx,'" Newsom proudly declared during an episode of his "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast — yes, podcast — featuring none other than right-wing political activist and founder and president of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk. "Where did that even — I just didn't even know where it came from," he added, referring to the gender neutral term used to describe Latin Americans. Certainly a far cry from the governor's usual stance on gender neutral initiatives. Spoiler alert: He actually did use that exact term in August 2020. "I hope we can really paint a picture in terms of our consciousness of how impactful this has been on the Latinx community," he said during a televised COVID-19 update. Enter: the double life of Newsom.
But that's not all. It appears Newsom's facial appearance is also going through somewhat of a transformation — and it's not exactly subtle. "The only thing tough about Gavin Newsom is his chin, from all the plastic surgery," one X user wrote about Newsom's seemingly ever-changing chin. Meanwhile, another user opined, "Gavin Newsom was attractive when he was young, but something happened along the way. It looks like the rich plastic surgery types got at him and turned him into something almost artificial." But don't just take their word for it! We've got side-by-side pics that prove just how wild Newsom's face transformation really is.
Botox, new teeth, and tan — who this?!
As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. In this case, Governor Gavin Newsom has got double trouble when it comes to these side-by-side photos. Suffice to say, this transformation is even more drastic than his transformation following his divorce from Kimberly Guilfoyle and eerily reminiscent of some GOP political stars who went overboard with cosmetic procedures.
If wrinkles really are the roadmap to the soul, this could mean bad news for Newsom. As evidenced by the photo on the right, the politician-turned-podcaster's face is virtually wrinkle-free — a stark comparison to the picture on the left, wherein Newsom is sporting some deep, prominent facial lines. Alas, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Newsom's new facial aesthetic. It's entirely possible that Newsom is the proud recipient of some new pearly white chompers. Even "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin poked at Newsom's toothy grin while taking him to task for having Steve Bannon on his podcast. "What he did was he showed his pretty white teeth and his cute face and did nothing other than that. And I think it's despicable!" she seethed (via The Wrap). Lastly, it appears that Governor Newsom is sporting a glow that he also didn't use to possess. Is it self-tanner? Leisurely naps in a tanning bed? The good ol' fashioned California sun? The world may never know.