Gavin Newsom's Transformation Since His Divorce From Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Turning Heads

When Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle were first married in 2001, they were considered quite the power couple in the California political scene. Newsom was on the rise in San Francisco with help from then-Mayor Willie Brown, and Guilfoyle was an assistant district attorney in San Francisco. However, when Newsom and Guilfoyle split in 2006, it attracted significant media attention with increased public scrutiny of Newsom's personal life, which some speculated could affect his political image. Instead, Newsom pulled off a serious glow-up.

The divorce between Guilfoyle and Newsom occurred two years into his first term as mayor of San Francisco. As soon as Newsom stepped onto the scene as an eligible bachelor, there was an absolute frenzied energy around his dating life. At one point, he was even dubbed "Mayor McHottie," and it was speculated that the character of President Fitzgerald Grant from "Scandal" might be based on Newsom. However, it wasn't just his love life turning heads post-divorce. These are the looks that had constituents buzzing about Newsom's transformation after Guilfoyle.