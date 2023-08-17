The Tragic Real Life Story Of Gavin Newsom's Wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Long before she was California's first partner and a successful documentary filmmaker, Jennifer Siebel Newsom was an aspiring actor. Her big screen dreams first put her in contact with Harvey Weinstein in September 2005, and she later became one of nearly 90 women who accused the magnate of sexual assault.

During Weinstein's Los Angeles criminal trial in 2022, Siebel Newsom took the stand and recalled meeting him at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he reportedly approached her. "He treated me initially like he was really curious about me," she said (per Fox News). "Maybe flattered is how I felt?" Later, he invited her to meet at The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills to discuss a possible film role, and she agreed. As she previously wrote in a 2017 HuffPost essay, "Staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend."

In her testimony, Siebel Newsom fought back tears as she claimed that Weinstein took her to bed and raped her (via The New York Times.) "He was hurting me," she said, telling the jury that she felt he was fully aware of her desire to get away because "I'm crying, I'm trembling, I'm shaking." While Weinstein's defense team argued that the encounter was consensual, Siebel Newsom called it her "worst nightmare" and shared, according to The Guardian, "He was just so big and so determined ... This was hell."