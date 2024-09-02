Kimberly Guilfoyle's Old Modeling Pics Prove Just How Far Gone Her Plastic Surgery Really Is

For years, people have openly suspected that Kimberly Guilfoyle has undergone extensive plastic surgery. The former Fox News anchor has never publicly admitted to going under the knife, but a look at her throwback modeling photos shows just how much her face has changed. In 2015 Guilfoyle uploaded a trio of posts, each was a black and white snap from her modeling days. One post showed her with a pinup girl look as Guilfoyle posed next to a classic car with her hair tied up and a generous lipstick application. The next couple of throwbacks truly highlighted her transformation. A photo uploaded on June 18, 2015, showcased the former lawyer's more natural look, and she added the hashtag "#BabyKG" in the caption. Both her nose and lips looked noticeably different.

The following month, Guilfoyle posted another black-and-white throwback. She had a natural pout, and full lips even without enhancements. "What happened?" one follower commented in 2020 when Guilfoyle's cosmetic changes had become more pronounced.

Perhaps the difference that stood out the most from the throwback pics is the lip fillers that Guilfoyle has used since her younger days. Those had been a topic of discussion for Guilfoyle's detractors. "It's been medically proven that every time Kimberly Guilfoyle tells a lie her lips get bigger," one X, formerly Twitter user joked. "It makes her look like a duck," another X user wrote. These old modeling pics not only showed the drastic changes in Guilfoyle, but they are a rare look at her former career.