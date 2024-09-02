Kimberly Guilfoyle's Old Modeling Pics Prove Just How Far Gone Her Plastic Surgery Really Is
For years, people have openly suspected that Kimberly Guilfoyle has undergone extensive plastic surgery. The former Fox News anchor has never publicly admitted to going under the knife, but a look at her throwback modeling photos shows just how much her face has changed. In 2015 Guilfoyle uploaded a trio of posts, each was a black and white snap from her modeling days. One post showed her with a pinup girl look as Guilfoyle posed next to a classic car with her hair tied up and a generous lipstick application. The next couple of throwbacks truly highlighted her transformation. A photo uploaded on June 18, 2015, showcased the former lawyer's more natural look, and she added the hashtag "#BabyKG" in the caption. Both her nose and lips looked noticeably different.
The following month, Guilfoyle posted another black-and-white throwback. She had a natural pout, and full lips even without enhancements. "What happened?" one follower commented in 2020 when Guilfoyle's cosmetic changes had become more pronounced.
Perhaps the difference that stood out the most from the throwback pics is the lip fillers that Guilfoyle has used since her younger days. Those had been a topic of discussion for Guilfoyle's detractors. "It's been medically proven that every time Kimberly Guilfoyle tells a lie her lips get bigger," one X, formerly Twitter user joked. "It makes her look like a duck," another X user wrote. These old modeling pics not only showed the drastic changes in Guilfoyle, but they are a rare look at her former career.
Kimberly Guilfoyle modeled for Victoria's Secret
For years, Kimberly Guilfoyle's career as a model was kept under wraps. While in law school at the University of San Francisco, Guilfoyle worked at a clothing store to help pay tuition. One day she was approached about modelling, and she was paid $300 an hour to pose for spreads that advertised for Victoria's Secret, and Macy's in 1994. "[It] was a means to an end, period," Guilfoyle said about her modelling career when speaking to SF Gate in 2001. As she progressed from an attorney to a career in television, Guilfoyle's time as a model was mostly forgotten.
Years later when she was a host on "The Five" on Fox News, the New York Daily News ran a piece in 2012 that highlighted Guilfoyle's modeling work. By 2014, she had opened up about her former career move. "I don't have any regrets about all of the jobs in the different fields that I've worked in," the future political aide told Cosmopolitan. Guilfoyle also outlined why she used to model. "I knew I wanted to go to law school and it ended up being a great way to pay for it," she told People. The money was not the only benefit to her lingerie and swimwear print work. "I met an incredible number of interesting people through modeling and really learned a lot about self-confidence and self-worth," Guilfoyle added.
Naturally, Guilfoyle's face had changed since modeling in the '90s, but it had also greatly transformed from her earlier days in television.
Kimberly Guilfoyle bashed Nancy Pelosi's supposed surgeries
Having plastic surgery is one of the biggest rumors that has haunted Kimberly Guilfoyle from her work on Fox News to her work in politics. "Kimberly Guilfoyle has had some seriously bad plastic surgery," a fan wrote on X in 2019. "I remember her from the days when she was on Nancy Grace and looked beautiful," they added. A few years later, Guilfoyle brought the ire of fans when she inferred that Nancy Pelosi had undergone a lot of cosmetic procedures. "Pelosi lying what's left of her face off ... It's a freak show," she said, appearing on Newsmax in October 2022.
Shortly after, Guilfoyle learned why you shouldn't throw stones in a glass house, as the one-time Fox News personality received a cavalcade of backlash online. "Coming from Plastic Woman that is just hilarious," one X user wrote about Guilfoyle's comments. Another X user posted side-by-sides of an older Guilfoyle pic and a newer one to highlight how much she had changed. "You could argue that there are two different ppl here," they wrote. This was similar to looking at Guilfoyle's throwback model snaps, as it was clear how much different she looked, and it was not all due to aging.