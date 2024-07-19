Kimberly Guilfoyle's Lip Fillers Can't Distract From Her Obvious Aging Since 2020 RNC

It was a case of déjà vu as Kimberly Guilfoyle took the stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention. It was just four years ago that the former Fox News personality was at the podium backing Donald Trump in the 2020 election. However, much has changed about Guilfoyle since, and no, we're not talking about her lip fillers, but rather her obvious aging.

Although it has only been four years, there have already been drastic changes in Kimberly Guilfoyle's appearance, especially in her face. Board certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso explained exclusively to Nicki Swift what it is that's making Guilfoyle look so old. Dr. Busso shared, "First, she has significantly aged shown by her hollowing under her eyes, accentuation of her nasolabial folds (smile lines), increased jowls and skin laxity of the neck."

Guilfoyle's transformation over the years has made headlines, because as each year goes by, she seems to get worse. Unfortunately for the former television personality, her fillers may be playing a role into her aging look. Dr. Busso explained, "These changes contrast with the increased size of her lips most likely due to the addition of dermal fillers." Even internet users have taken note of Guilfoyle's fillers and overall appearance. One person joked about her RNC look online, writing, "It's been medically proven that every time Kimberly Guilfoyle tells a lie her lips get bigger." To many, it's obvious that Guilfoyle has had work done, and it doesn't seem to be working in her favor.