Gavin Newsom's Shadiest Public Digs At Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle

One of America's most popular Democratic leaders was once married to Donald Trump's future daughter-in-law. In 2004, Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle were deemed "the new Kennedys" in a Harper's Bazaar spread that featured the San Francisco power couple lying on a rug. Two decades later, Newsom fidgets at the mention of his ex-wife, and Guilfoyle misses no opportunities to take shots at him. While Guilfoyle has been more open in criticizing the California governor, Newsom hasn't shied away from sharing his thoughts as well.

It didn't start out that way, though. When Newsom and Guilfoyle split in 2005, they remained close. The 2006 divorce was amicable, having happened after Guilfoyle accepted a job with Court TV in New York that made the marriage bi-coastal. Newsom and Guilfoyle seemed so comfortable around each other post-divorce that they were constantly asked if they were giving their relationship a second chance.

"If I was standing back and looking at the situation, I would say it went great — these two people obviously love each other and get along very well," she told SFGate in November 2005. She continued to publicly praise Newsom even after she got together with Donald Trump Jr., more than a decade after the end of her marriage to Newsom. Now, they can't seem to stop taking jabs at each other.