Karoline Leavitt's Strange Age-Gap Marriage Spoils Her Leggy 28th Birthday Look

Karoline Leavitt's 28th birthday post led to an avalanche of comments about her age gap with her husband. The White House press secretary uploaded a three-photo Instagram carousel on August 24 with the caption "28" and several emoji, including a birthday cake. In the first snap, Leavitt was in a bikini on the beach, but she wore a long-sleeve white cover-up that modestly hid her figure while still giving an eyeful of her tanned legs. Her hair was up in a bun, and she completed the summery look with a pair of dark sunglasses. She was holding her son and flashing a big smile at the camera. Leavitt rocked a busty top in the second slide and once again posed on the beach, but that pic was a family selfie that included her husband, Nicholas Riccio.

The age discrepancy between the press secretary and Riccio — who is 32 years her senior — was on full display, which led to plenty of trolls using savage nicknames for Leavitt's husband. "Is that Grandpa?" on Instagram user asked. "So cute to celebrate with your son and father," another snidely added. Others noted Riccio's bright smile. "Looks like your Grandpa got a new set of teeth," a trolling user wrote.

Days earlier, a video was posted on X of White House staffers throwing a surprise party for Leavitt. Similar to her Instagram post, the comments were littered with replies about the age difference with Riccio. "How old is her husband today?" an X user wrote. "He is a senior citizen when she was born," another replied. "Is her husband there or is it too late for him to be out?" one user joked. Of course, the age discourse was not limited to Leavitt's birthday posts.