Karoline Leavitt's Strange Age-Gap Marriage Spoils Her Leggy 28th Birthday Look
Karoline Leavitt's 28th birthday post led to an avalanche of comments about her age gap with her husband. The White House press secretary uploaded a three-photo Instagram carousel on August 24 with the caption "28" and several emoji, including a birthday cake. In the first snap, Leavitt was in a bikini on the beach, but she wore a long-sleeve white cover-up that modestly hid her figure while still giving an eyeful of her tanned legs. Her hair was up in a bun, and she completed the summery look with a pair of dark sunglasses. She was holding her son and flashing a big smile at the camera. Leavitt rocked a busty top in the second slide and once again posed on the beach, but that pic was a family selfie that included her husband, Nicholas Riccio.
The age discrepancy between the press secretary and Riccio — who is 32 years her senior — was on full display, which led to plenty of trolls using savage nicknames for Leavitt's husband. "Is that Grandpa?" on Instagram user asked. "So cute to celebrate with your son and father," another snidely added. Others noted Riccio's bright smile. "Looks like your Grandpa got a new set of teeth," a trolling user wrote.
Days earlier, a video was posted on X of White House staffers throwing a surprise party for Leavitt. Similar to her Instagram post, the comments were littered with replies about the age difference with Riccio. "How old is her husband today?" an X user wrote. "He is a senior citizen when she was born," another replied. "Is her husband there or is it too late for him to be out?" one user joked. Of course, the age discourse was not limited to Leavitt's birthday posts.
How trolls have been relentless about Karoline Leavitt's marriage
In May, Karoline Leavitt posted a poolside pic with her husband that accidentally highlighted their age gap. For the second snap in a five-slide Instagram post, Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio posed in front of a pool while he held their son. Donald Trump's press secretary sported a baby blue sweater with white jeans, while Riccio opted for a dark suit. Trolls slid into the replies to mention the couple's glaring age difference. "The baby looks a lot like his Grandfather that's holding him," one wrote. "Are the baby diapers in a separate aisle from your husband's diapers?" another mockingly asked.
A couple of months later, the troll brigade was back in full force when Leavitt posted an Instagram carousel recapping her July 4th weekend. The first pic, which was taken from behind, showed Leavitt wearing a red dress and holding her husband's hand as the couple walked outside the White House. People commented about the family time Leavitt had with Riccio. "Awe, I love how close you and your dad are- spending the holiday together!" a follower sneeringly wrote. "Grandpa has deep pockets," another added.
Leavitt may have to just come to grips with the fact that any post that features her husband is going to bring the trolls out of the woodwork.