Karoline Leavitt's 28th Birthday Has The Internet Ripping Her Older Husband To Shreds
White House press secretary and Donald Trump super fan Karoline Leavitt turns 28 on August 24, 2025, but her White House colleagues celebrated the big day on August 21. A video by Trump aide and Melania Trump lookalike Margo Martin of some in the Trump administration singing "Happy Birthday" to Leavitt at the White House was shared to social media. Certain fans in the comments shouted out Leavitt's birthday, but other people highlighted the age gap that Leavitt has with her husband Nicholas Riccio. Riccio is 32 years older than Leavitt. When he was the age she is now, Leavitt wasn't even born; Riccio is closer in age to Leavitt's parents than his bride.
One person joked on X about the video of Leavitt's birthday celebration, "Is her husband there or is it too late for him to be out?" Another said, "How old is her husband today?" While someone else chimed in with, "is she old enough to buy alcohol now or does she still need her husband to do that?"
Karoline Leavitt is aware of what people might say about her age gap marriage
We've seen brutal reminders of the age gap between Karoline Leavitt and her husband in photos that she's shared. If these birthday comments are any indication, Leavitt isn't getting away from chatter about that huge range anytime soon.
Leavitt has talked about how much younger she is than her husband; it's even more of an age gap than the one that Melania Trump has with Donald Trump. In an interview with Megyn Kelly for Kelly's podcast, Leavitt said that at first she thought that Nicholas Riccio was too old for her to date, and she confirmed that she knew they had "[a] very atypical love story," via YouTube. She also said that she told him, "I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since."
That certainly seems true. Leavitt has been busy as the youngest ever White House press secretary. And along with her hectic professional life, Leavitt and Riccio have had a lot of big milestones in the past couple of years. The couple got engaged in December 2023, and in January 2025, they got married. They had their first baby in July 2024.