Karoline Leavitt's 28th Birthday Has The Internet Ripping Her Older Husband To Shreds

We've seen brutal reminders of the age gap between Karoline Leavitt and her husband in photos that she's shared. If these birthday comments are any indication, Leavitt isn't getting away from chatter about that huge range anytime soon.

Leavitt has talked about how much younger she is than her husband; it's even more of an age gap than the one that Melania Trump has with Donald Trump. In an interview with Megyn Kelly for Kelly's podcast, Leavitt said that at first she thought that Nicholas Riccio was too old for her to date, and she confirmed that she knew they had "[a] very atypical love story," via YouTube. She also said that she told him, "I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since."

That certainly seems true. Leavitt has been busy as the youngest ever White House press secretary. And along with her hectic professional life, Leavitt and Riccio have had a lot of big milestones in the past couple of years. The couple got engaged in December 2023, and in January 2025, they got married. They had their first baby in July 2024.