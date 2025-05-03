Karoline Leavitt's Parents Are Shockingly Close In Age To Her Husband

Karoline Leavitt's age-gap romance with husband Nicholas Riccio has raised eyebrows since she stepped in as Donald Trump's press secretary in January. Karoline is 32 years younger than Riccio, making him old enough to be her father. And that's not far from the truth. Karoline's father, Bob Leavitt, is slightly older than Riccio, while her mother, Erin Leavitt, is actually a few years younger than her son-in-law.

It's unclear how the Leavitts feel about their daughter's relationship with her much older husband, but they seemingly snubbed their January wedding on social media — and Bob is particularly active on Facebook. He certainly celebrated Trump's inauguration and his daughter's first day on the job, but there was no word about the big day that had happened days before. Karoline, for her part, has no issues gushing about her husband on social media. "I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel SO overwhelmingly BLESSED. Thank you God," she captioned an Instagram post to announce her December 2023 engagement to the wealthy real estate developer.

However, Erin has shared family photos that include Riccio, so who knows? Maybe Karoline asked them not to post anything about her wedding, and they're perfectly okay with having a son-in-law who could've been their schoolmate. In fact, it wasn't long after high school that Erin met the man who would become the father of her two sons and the daughter who made history as the youngest person ever to hold the position of White House press secretary.

