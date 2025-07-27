Warning Signs Karoline Leavitt's Trump Obsession Is Way Too Deep
It's no secret Karoline Leavitt has a thing for older men. Case in point: Leavitt's hubby, Nicholas Riccio, who is a whopping 32 years her senior. "I mean it's a very atypical love story," she famously acknowledged during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February. "But he's incredible," she added.
Recently, however, there have been a few warning signs that perhaps Leavitt is becoming deeply obsessed with her boss, President Donald Trump. As you may recall, this wouldn't be the first time one of Trump's aides got a little too carried away while working for him. Never forget Natalie Harp, who worked for Trump during his first administration and earned the nickname "human printer," per The Cut. As outlined in Michael Wolff's "All or Nothing" (via Vanity Fair), Harp's obsession with the prez got so bad that she was writing him lengthy letters that she would inconspicuously deliver to him in stacks of papers she was tasked with fetching for him. Trump, however, seemed unfazed by the attention. When pressed about the matter and the possibility that Harp had inappropriate feelings for him, Trump would remark, "She just loves her president." But is it possible that Leavitt is well on her way to becoming Trump's Harp 2.0? Let's get into it, shall we?
Karoline Leavitt traded her maternity leave for Trump
Where were you when you found out presidential hopeful Donald Trump had been shot while speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania? Well, Karoline Leavitt was at home recovering from childbirth and taking care of her three-day-old baby, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio. Alas, once she found out about the harrowing assassination attempt, she made the difficult decision to jump right back into work as the national press secretary for Trump's 2024 campaign. "I said, 'I'm going to turn on the television and watch the rally today,'" she recalled during an interview with The Conservateur. "I looked at my husband and said, 'Looks like I'm going back to work.'" And that's how Leavitt ultimately gave up her maternity leave for Trump. "I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment," she added. "The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly."
Unfortunately for Leavitt, her decision turned out to be a controversial one, to say the least. "Karoline Leavitt left her four day old [sic] child to work a full-time, highly intensive job in the White House. Sorry, but you can't be press secretary of the United States AND be a present mother for your baby!" one X user tweeted. Leavitt, however, didn't pay the criticism any mind. "President Trump doesn't get enough credit for the women and the working mothers that he's uplifted throughout the years both in business and in politics. And I'm just one of many women on a very long list," she told the New York Post in February.
Karoline Leavitt seemingly has no photo evidence of her husband at work
Pics or it didn't happen?! In April 2025, Leavitt gave running influencer and podcaster Kate Mackz a personal tour of her office in the West Wing. As evidenced in Leavitt's tour, her office was decorated with photos of her, her son, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio, and even a framed photo of herself with President Donald Trump. Notably missing, however, were any photos of her hubby and the father of her child, Nicholas Riccio. Oopsie.
While Mackz received a lot of backlash for doing a video with Leavitt, Leavitt received even more for seemingly not having any photos of her husband on display in her office. Ruh-roh. Many eagle-eyed Instagram users took note of the seemingly subtle slight and immediately hopped on over to X to let their thoughts be known — namely that Leavitt's husband clearly isn't the most important man in her life. "No pictures of her husband making sizable contributions to the campaign?" one user snarked.
Karoline Leavitt is always thinking about Donald Trump — even on vacation
No days off! Whether you love Karoline Leavitt or love to hate her, most would agree that she is a hard worker. It appears, however, that her obsession with work might be a little out of hand. Even when she's not on the clock, Leavitt has made it clear that she's still thinking about work — and her boss, President Donald Trump.
As evidenced in an Instagram post, Leavitt and her family celebrated part of the Fourth of July weekend at the White House. "Best weekend of the year celebrating the best country in the world," she penned in the caption along with a carousel of photos. In one photo, Leavitt and her husband can be seen walking hand in hand through the White House breezeway, while she carries their son in her other arm. How romantic? But that's not all. Even when she and her husband opt to take a vacation, she's never far from Trump's orbit. Case in point: the family's getaway to — you guessed it – Mar-a-lago, Trump's ultra-private members-only club in Palm Beach, Florida. In May 2025, Leavitt shared a photo featuring her with her son and her hubby all loved up in front of one of the club's opulent pools. Maybe she was there to rub shoulders with the other celebs who are members at Mar-a-lago? The world may never know.