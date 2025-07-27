Warning Signs Karoline Leavitt's Trump Obsession Is Way Too Deep

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret Karoline Leavitt has a thing for older men. Case in point: Leavitt's hubby, Nicholas Riccio, who is a whopping 32 years her senior. "I mean it's a very atypical love story," she famously acknowledged during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February. "But he's incredible," she added.

Recently, however, there have been a few warning signs that perhaps Leavitt is becoming deeply obsessed with her boss, President Donald Trump. As you may recall, this wouldn't be the first time one of Trump's aides got a little too carried away while working for him. Never forget Natalie Harp, who worked for Trump during his first administration and earned the nickname "human printer," per The Cut. As outlined in Michael Wolff's "All or Nothing" (via Vanity Fair), Harp's obsession with the prez got so bad that she was writing him lengthy letters that she would inconspicuously deliver to him in stacks of papers she was tasked with fetching for him. Trump, however, seemed unfazed by the attention. When pressed about the matter and the possibility that Harp had inappropriate feelings for him, Trump would remark, "She just loves her president." But is it possible that Leavitt is well on her way to becoming Trump's Harp 2.0? Let's get into it, shall we?