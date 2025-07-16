Karoline Leavitt's Husband Clearly Isn't The Most Important Man In Her Life
Karoline Leavitt may be married to Nicholas Riccio, but the most important man in her life seems to be her boss. As Donald Trump's press secretary, Leavitt's role requires her to spend ample time with the president to craft talking points and coordinate media strategy. It's a responsibility she takes seriously — perhaps too seriously. When Leavitt gave birth to her son Nicco in July 2024, she wasted no time resuming her duties and jumping right back into action. Speaking with The Conservateur magazine, she explained, "I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment. The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly."
During a tour of her White House office in April 2025, Leavitt once again showcased her unwavering devotion to the Republican chief-of-staff. While showing TikTok influencer Kate Mackz around, she proudly pointed to her collection of framed photos, including one of herself with Trump and another of her son. She also had a picture from her first briefing in January 2025, but nothing that included her husband. That said, matchmaker Susan Trombetti said Riccio's absence isn't necessarily indicative of marital issues. "Let's not forget that her husband is an introvert and a private person as she has stated before," Trombetti told our sister site, The List. "He may not want her to have those photos in her office, and she may be respecting his privacy."
Leavitt also spoke of her admiration for the president during a sit-down interview on Mackz's podcast. "He's a great boss to work for. He's fun, he's hilarious," Leavitt gushed. "He's incredibly kind and he's a great listener, and I'm very honored to work for him."
Karoline Leavitt's husband prefers to stay out of the spotlight
Despite her public-facing career, Karoline Leavitt's husband Nicholas Riccio, with whom she shares a 32-year age gap, has mastered the art of staying under the radar. In December 2024, the White House press secretary explained that unlike her, Riccio tends to be a little more reserved in nature, hence why she keeps their marriage and family life mostly private. "He doesn't have social media and he's an introvert (complete opposite of me)," Leavitt told her followers, according to Daily Mail. However, she couldn't help but gush about her husband, who's a real estate developer. "I respect his privacy on here — but he's my number one fan, the best dad, and just the best man I've ever met."
Though her role as Donald Trump's press secretary often eclipses her personal life, Leavitt likes to acknowledge how much Riccio has supported her behind the scenes. Having established his own successful business, Riccio was more than happy to take a step back and let Leavitt shine in her own career. "[He has] been so supportive," Leavitt told Megyn Kelly on her show in February 2025. "Especially during this very chaotic period of my life." She added with a laugh, "Poor man, he had no idea. I [always] say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since.' But God bless him, because he's fully on board." She also addressed their controversial age gap. "I mean, it's a very atypical love story, but he's incredible," stressed Leavitt.