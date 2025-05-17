The Untold Truth Of Karoline Leavitt's Husband Nicholas Riccio

For those firmly entrenched in the MAGA movement, Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio is the greatest love story of our times. The couple — whose age gap stands at 32 years — has become household names since Leavitt was appointed as the White House's youngest ever press secretary in 2025. And their romance only developed because of a Republican get-together.

Advertisement

"A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," Leavitt explained on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in 2025 about their meet cute. "I was speaking. We met, we were acquainted as friends, and then we fell in love." Of course, things soon blossomed further and after announcing their engagement on Instagram, the happy couple became first-time parents and then husband and wife in a private ceremony. But what do we know about the groom? From fatherhood and family losses to sporting dreams and street renovations, here's a look at Riccio's untold truth.