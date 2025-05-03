The Shady Side Of Karoline Leavitt

During his second term in the White House, President Donald Trump appointed Karoline Leavitt as the youngest press secretary in White House history. Leavitt's transformation through the years is admirable, and there's no doubt that she worked hard for the job. She recorded stellar grades throughout college, put up a spirited fight during her 2022 congressional run, and hasn't wavered in her public support for Trump.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Daily Signal, Leavitt raved about Trump's passion for the youth. "First of all, the president loves young people, and he wants to see young people succeed," Leavitt said. "I think that's part of the reason I have the honor of serving as his press secretary and he gave me this job. He's spoken publicly about it — how many people told him that I was too young to have this position — and he told me, 'You're not.'"

Since she stepped into the spotlight, Leavitt has made headlines for several reasons, including her hefty payday as Trump's press secretary and her worst press briefing outfits. While Leavitt's rise to the top of the political food chain is picture-perfect and inspiring, she has also raised eyebrows with questionable aspects of her character. From clashes with reporters, to presenting false information as facts, to lack of transparency with her campaign funds, here's the shady side of Leavitt.

Advertisement