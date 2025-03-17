People Who Can't Stand Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

As the White House press secretary, it's Karoline Leavitt's job to represent Donald Trump, but not everyone is a fan of her messages — including one of the reporters Trump has had some uncomfortable confrontations with. In the February 19,2025, episode of "The Meidas Touch Podcast," former CNN anchor Jim Acosta compared Leavitt to a starting player on a team and joked that if she worked hard enough, she might make first-string. He added, "It's sort of like ... when your kid is telling you a tall tale, and you're just looking at them like, 'Okay Johnny, sure, yeah, I believe you,' and you just walk away saying, 'What the hell? That kid's not telling me the truth.'"

After Acosta's diss, Leavitt, who has had quite a few unfortunate makeup fails since being in the spotlight, responded by quipping to a CPAC interviewer (via the Daily Mail), "Since you brought up Jim Acosta — he's been saying some not-so-nice things about me online, and I've resisted responding but since you brought him up, I'd like to say, 'Jim, at least I have a job, Jim. Okay? Just saying.'" Leavitt was referring to Acosta's exit from CNN, which he addressed in January by telling viewers (via The Hollywood Reporter), "You may have seen some reports about me and this show. And after giving all of this some careful consideration and weighing an alternative time slot CNN offered me, I have decided to move on." Hopefully, Leavitt's barb didn't sting too much.