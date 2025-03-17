People Who Can't Stand Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Since being hired as Donald Trump's press secretary for his 2025 presidency, Karoline Leavitt has suffered an embarrassing tan blunder, as well as much backlash from the public. At age 27, she became the youngest to fulfill the role so far, and it seems Leavitt is showing her inexperience at public speaking. When asked during the February 5, 2025, White House briefing whether goods will be more affordable now that Trump is president, Leavitt flubbed her answer and asked, "The prices at the store and at the grocery pump?" Former chairman of the Republican National Committee, Michael Steele, responded to Leavitt's answer by pointing out on X, formerly Twitter, that Trump had promised lowered costs on supermarket staples. He then poked fun at Leavitt's gaffe by writing, "I want my prices at the 'grocery pump' to go down NOW! I can't afford the eggs I need to put into my tank."
Steele isn't the only one who has pushed back on Leavitt, and there are plenty of people who can't stand the White House press secretary. It doesn't help that she's quick to clap back at critics, and the feisty mom of one has made a lot of enemies during her rise as Trump's mouthpiece.
Jim Acosta compared Karoline Leavitt to a lying child
As the White House press secretary, it's Karoline Leavitt's job to represent Donald Trump, but not everyone is a fan of her messages — including one of the reporters Trump has had some uncomfortable confrontations with. In the February 19,2025, episode of "The Meidas Touch Podcast," former CNN anchor Jim Acosta compared Leavitt to a starting player on a team and joked that if she worked hard enough, she might make first-string. He added, "It's sort of like ... when your kid is telling you a tall tale, and you're just looking at them like, 'Okay Johnny, sure, yeah, I believe you,' and you just walk away saying, 'What the hell? That kid's not telling me the truth.'"
After Acosta's diss, Leavitt, who has had quite a few unfortunate makeup fails since being in the spotlight, responded by quipping to a CPAC interviewer (via the Daily Mail), "Since you brought up Jim Acosta — he's been saying some not-so-nice things about me online, and I've resisted responding but since you brought him up, I'd like to say, 'Jim, at least I have a job, Jim. Okay? Just saying.'" Leavitt was referring to Acosta's exit from CNN, which he addressed in January by telling viewers (via The Hollywood Reporter), "You may have seen some reports about me and this show. And after giving all of this some careful consideration and weighing an alternative time slot CNN offered me, I have decided to move on." Hopefully, Leavitt's barb didn't sting too much.
Dave Min called Karoline Leavitt a fake Christian
Since becoming president, Donald Trump has had many media moments he can't erase, and Americans have been divided about the federal cuts he has made during his second term. Karoline Leavitt attempted to defend her boss' decision to rescind a memo freezing spending on some federal financial assistance programs by tweeting, "This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze. It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo. Why? To end any confusion created by the court's injunction. The President's EO's on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented."
David Min, U.S. representative for California's 47th Congressional District, replied by calling out Leavitt's faith and wrote, "'Thou shalt not bear false witness...' @PressSec Karoline Leavitt is a Fake Christian, like so many in this Golden Calf administration." The Saint Anselm College graduate was seemingly offended by Min's comment and told the New York Post, "I think it's pitiful for an elected member of Congress to say that about a woman who he's never even met." It's safe to say that the two won't be breaking bread at the White House anytime soon.
Whoopi Goldberg blasted Karoline Leavitt on The View
Karoline Leavitt is known for her conservative views, and she made her stance on the LGBTQ+ community clear during a January 29, 2025, White House press briefing. When answering questions about federal cuts on benefits and healthcare, Leavitt assured the public that they won't be affected individually. However, she added, "It means no more funding for transgenderism and wokeness across our federal bureaucracy and agencies."
Whoopi Goldberg didn't take too kindly to Leavitt's "wokeness" comment and took to "The View" to rant, "She said something yesterday that really pissed me off. And that was, she said, 'There will be no wokeness here.' Oh, yeah, let me explain something to you, because without that wokeness, you might not have that job." Goldberg added, "It was a man's world, and we busted our a**es to make sure that this was a person's world. So please, please stop using that phrase and talking about this because you don't understand what you're saying." A fan agreed, "I love that people fear wokeness but have no inkling of what it really means."
George Takei roasted Karoline Leavitt on social media
After Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba slammed Karine Jean-Pierre for using thick binders and accused her of being a DEI hire, author Brandon Wolf defended the former White House Press Secretary by listing her achievements. Actor George Takei shared a screenshot of the exchange and backed Wolf's statement by posting on Facebook, "Karoline Leavitt's only qualification is Trump likes how she looks and lies on TV."
Two weeks later, Takei followed up his burn by calling out Leavitt for her defense of the White House snubbing a member of the Associated Press. "White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked why an Associated Press reporter was barred from some events — and her answer certainly seems retaliatory," the "Star Trek" alum wrote on Bluesky. He then linked to an article shared by his Comic Sands website that quoted Leavitt as saying, "First of all, let me just set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this White House." She then alluded that the snub was because of the outlet not using "Gulf of America" in its news stories. "Wow. Just wow," Takei stated.