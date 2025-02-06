Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Suffers Unfortunate Makeup Fail

In her first month as Donald Trump's new press secretary, Karoline Leavitt experienced an embarrassing makeup fail when she took to the White House podium wearing too much eye makeup. The young press secretary spoke before the media on February 5 to discuss Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the recent aviation disasters. She sported a sleek, all-black outfit, with her hair slightly curled and tucked behind her ears. However, Leavitt's heavy eye makeup distracted from her look. She wore thick eyeliner on both her upper and lower eyelids, giving Leavitt the raccoon-slash-panda eye effect. Her clumpy mascara and dark eyeshadow only added to the drama, as seen in the photo above.

The incident came just days after Leavitt's first briefing since she had stepped into her new role as Trump's press secretary on January 28. She wore a purple suit with heavy tan makeup that could easily rival the president's — or that of Donald Jr.'s now ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. On Instagram, some fans agreed that Leavitt's makeup style ages her, with one user pointing out, "Can't believe she's only 27. I thought she was much older," while another remarked, "There's no way you're 27." A third user suggested that it's the fillers that ruin her appearance, although Leavitt hasn't admitted to any cosmetic procedures. "She is hard af to look at. Throw the whole injector away. But then again, she deserves to look like this." Ouch.