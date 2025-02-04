Kimberly Guilfoyle's Fake Tan Is Getting More Obvious Than Trump's

From her caked-on makeup to her overly long hair extensions, Kimberly Guilfoyle has several beauty trends she needs to let go of, and you can add overdoing it with the fake tan to that list. Guilfoyle attended an event at The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach on January 25, where she rocked a bejeweled white minidress with a high hemline. She completed the look with a gray fur shawl draped over her shoulders and a pair of open-toed heels. Multiple attendees at the Palm Beach gathering tagged the former Fox News anchor in photos on Instagram, and what stood out was how deep and dark her tan was. Contrasted against her white dress, the obvious faux skin tone stood out worse than Donald Trump's fake tans. One snapshot from the event captured Guilfoyle from the side as she lifted her hand to hold her shawl in place, and that angle highlighted how dark her arms looked.

Guilfoyle's skin tone had darkened multiple shades in a matter of a few days. She was noticeably paler while attending Donald Trump's inauguration festivities earlier that week. On January 21, her friend Richard Grenell uploaded a photo of the pair attending the Starlight Ball. For the occasion, Guilfoyle rocked a full-length blue dress with floral embroidery, and she accessorized with a white fur shawl. In the pic, she struck a similar pose to the one from the Palm Beach event by raising her hand to hold the shawl, and her hands were far lighter than they were at the Florida gathering. Her skin was very visible at the inauguration festivities, as Guilfoyle wore busty dresses that appeared to be a bid for Donald Trump Jr.'s attention.