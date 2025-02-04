Kimberly Guilfoyle's Fake Tan Is Getting More Obvious Than Trump's
From her caked-on makeup to her overly long hair extensions, Kimberly Guilfoyle has several beauty trends she needs to let go of, and you can add overdoing it with the fake tan to that list. Guilfoyle attended an event at The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach on January 25, where she rocked a bejeweled white minidress with a high hemline. She completed the look with a gray fur shawl draped over her shoulders and a pair of open-toed heels. Multiple attendees at the Palm Beach gathering tagged the former Fox News anchor in photos on Instagram, and what stood out was how deep and dark her tan was. Contrasted against her white dress, the obvious faux skin tone stood out worse than Donald Trump's fake tans. One snapshot from the event captured Guilfoyle from the side as she lifted her hand to hold her shawl in place, and that angle highlighted how dark her arms looked.
Guilfoyle's skin tone had darkened multiple shades in a matter of a few days. She was noticeably paler while attending Donald Trump's inauguration festivities earlier that week. On January 21, her friend Richard Grenell uploaded a photo of the pair attending the Starlight Ball. For the occasion, Guilfoyle rocked a full-length blue dress with floral embroidery, and she accessorized with a white fur shawl. In the pic, she struck a similar pose to the one from the Palm Beach event by raising her hand to hold the shawl, and her hands were far lighter than they were at the Florida gathering. Her skin was very visible at the inauguration festivities, as Guilfoyle wore busty dresses that appeared to be a bid for Donald Trump Jr.'s attention.
Why did Kimberly Guilfoyle get so much darker in only a matter of days?
The juxtaposition of Kimberly Guilfoyle's skin tone from the inauguration events to her Royal Poinciana Plaza appearance days later was quite stark — and easy to tell, as she put a lot of skin on display while celebrating Donald Trump's official swearing-in. On January 20, Guilfoyle attended the Hispanic Inaugural Ball, which happened to have Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend Bettina Anderson in attendance. As shown in an Instagram photo uploaded by NBC Telemundo personality Mykra Dellanos, Guilfoyle opted for a floral dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her assets. It also gave an eyeful of her skin, which had a sunkissed look — but nothing that compared to her Palm Beach fake tan disaster later that week. Guilfoyle also flaunted her trim figure in a red form-fitting dress during the inauguration celebrations. It had long sleeves so her skin was mostly covered, but a look at her hands showed the Rumble media member had not gone overboard with the tanning yet.
Perhaps seeing her ex with his new model-socialite girlfriend at the inauguration made Guilfoyle decide to make some immediate changes, and that led to the Trump-esque fake tan days later. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," a source told People on January 23, following the inauguration balls. It's possible that Guilfoyle was rattled by seeing Don Jr. and Anderson together. "[Anderson] knows who she is, and is proud of her looks which she flaunts," the insider added.