Kimberly Guilfoyle Ends Inauguration Festivities In Very Busty Dress (Don Jr. WYA)

On the heels of her breakup with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle has been sporting one busty dress after another, including at Inauguration Day events. At the Hispanic Inaugural Ball on January 18, 2025, Guilfoyle's revealing revenge dress was another instance of the former Fox News personality taking inappropriate to a new level as she flaunted her assets, this time right in front of her ex. Guilfoyle was tagged in an Instagram photo from NBC Telemundo's Myrka Dellanos, which showed off her low-cut, floral print dress with a plunging neckline that was risque even by her boundary-pushing standards.

Even though she appeared to have plenty of fun mingling with politicians and celebs, it also was likely an awkward weekend for Guilfoyle as Donald Jr. used the inauguration parties to showcase his new relationship with Bettina Anderson. Both Guilfoyle and Anderson also attended the pre-inauguration dinner held at the National Building Museum on January 20. While Guilfoyle opted for a glittery silver gown at the dinner, Anderson wore a more understated sleek black dress.

The difference in the women's sartorial sensibilities spoke volumes, as the flowered number at the Hispanic Inaugural Ball was not the only skin-baring dress Guilfoyle busted out for the inauguration festivities. She later attended the Starlight Ball where she wore a sleeveless blue gown that had a v-cut neckline but was far more modest than her floral print number.