Kimberly Guilfoyle Ends Inauguration Festivities In Very Busty Dress (Don Jr. WYA)
On the heels of her breakup with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle has been sporting one busty dress after another, including at Inauguration Day events. At the Hispanic Inaugural Ball on January 18, 2025, Guilfoyle's revealing revenge dress was another instance of the former Fox News personality taking inappropriate to a new level as she flaunted her assets, this time right in front of her ex. Guilfoyle was tagged in an Instagram photo from NBC Telemundo's Myrka Dellanos, which showed off her low-cut, floral print dress with a plunging neckline that was risque even by her boundary-pushing standards.
Even though she appeared to have plenty of fun mingling with politicians and celebs, it also was likely an awkward weekend for Guilfoyle as Donald Jr. used the inauguration parties to showcase his new relationship with Bettina Anderson. Both Guilfoyle and Anderson also attended the pre-inauguration dinner held at the National Building Museum on January 20. While Guilfoyle opted for a glittery silver gown at the dinner, Anderson wore a more understated sleek black dress.
The difference in the women's sartorial sensibilities spoke volumes, as the flowered number at the Hispanic Inaugural Ball was not the only skin-baring dress Guilfoyle busted out for the inauguration festivities. She later attended the Starlight Ball where she wore a sleeveless blue gown that had a v-cut neckline but was far more modest than her floral print number.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Bettina Anderson have disparate styles
Reportedly, Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits were a contributing factor to the breakup with Donald Trump Jr. "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that," a source told People in December 2024, after it was official that Don Jr. had moved on from Guilfoyle to dating Bettina Anderson. The same insider also claimed that Don Jr. chose a new partner in a bid to impress Donald Trump. "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes ... Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model," they added.
The model in question used the inauguration as a chance to showcase multiple stunning outfits. "Had an incredible week in DC ... I'm about to post my looks from the week," Anderson wrote on her Instagram Stories on January 21. Among the plethora of chic outfits, the socialite included a backless red gown from designer Milly Park and a black halter top gown from Elie Saab. The latter was the dress she wore to the pre-inauguration dinner, which Guilfoyle also attended.