Kimberly Guilfoyle Takes Inappropriate To New Level With Leggy Display In Mini-Dress

Kimberly Guilfoyle came so close to nailing the assignment when she attended the second inauguration of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele with her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. But you just can't take the Mar-a-Lago style out of the MAGA cheerleader.

Acting as if Donald Trump had never left the White House, his family members created a delegation to schmooze with world leaders at the event. Their group also included GOP congressmen Mike Lee and Matt Gaetz, Republican political consultant Alex Bruesewitz, and Guilfoyle's fellow former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. In a photo tweeted by the press secretary of the presidency of El Salvador, Guilfoyle stood out from the other women pictured in a white mini-dress that was conservative up top and liberal down below. She was the only woman whose hemline was higher than Donald's hair the day after his guilty verdict in his hush money case.

In one of the photos Guilfoyle posted on Instagram, she and Donald Jr. were pictured posing with failed Mexican presidential hopeful Eduardo Verástegui, a producer of the movie "Sound of Freedom." In a campaign video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Verástegui demonstrated his political views by shooting at a target meant to represent the LGBTQ+ community and climate change believers. So yeah, Guilfoyle's company was more scandalous than her dress, but it was still a poor sartorial choice.