Trump Completely Gives Up On His Hair At Press Conference One Day After Guilty Verdict

Donald Trump's messy trial looks are a step-up from his post-verdict appearance, which is saying a lot, since he didn't look his best during the proceedings. It's been less than a day since Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony after the jury found him guilty for 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. True to form, Trump was already back on stage for a press conference to show he's not letting the guilty verdict bring him down. However, as much as the former president is trying to convince the public that he's not affected by the conviction, his appearance — specifically his hair — is saying something very different.

During his speech, Trump appeared as messy as his life has been lately. He took the stage with the front end of his hair looking like someone had tussled it, but forgot to comb it back down. You would think that with all the anticipation surrounding his remarks, Trump's blonde locks would be on point, but it was just the opposite. His disheveled look was a bit distracting as he ranted about the guilty verdict. "As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair," Trump said (via Fox). "We weren't allowed to use our election expert under any circumstances. You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side, they were literally crucified by this man [Judge Merchan]."