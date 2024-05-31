Trump Completely Gives Up On His Hair At Press Conference One Day After Guilty Verdict
Donald Trump's messy trial looks are a step-up from his post-verdict appearance, which is saying a lot, since he didn't look his best during the proceedings. It's been less than a day since Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony after the jury found him guilty for 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. True to form, Trump was already back on stage for a press conference to show he's not letting the guilty verdict bring him down. However, as much as the former president is trying to convince the public that he's not affected by the conviction, his appearance — specifically his hair — is saying something very different.
During his speech, Trump appeared as messy as his life has been lately. He took the stage with the front end of his hair looking like someone had tussled it, but forgot to comb it back down. You would think that with all the anticipation surrounding his remarks, Trump's blonde locks would be on point, but it was just the opposite. His disheveled look was a bit distracting as he ranted about the guilty verdict. "As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair," Trump said (via Fox). "We weren't allowed to use our election expert under any circumstances. You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side, they were literally crucified by this man [Judge Merchan]."
Donald Trump's speech was just as chaotic as his hair
Donald Trump's messy hair was just as confusing as his speech. Immediately after losing in court, Trump shared some bitter words about the guilty verdict and he doubled down on his accusations that the trial was rigged during his press conference on the following day. Per usual, he also randomly bounced around topics like immigration and President Joe Biden's administration while making sure to rant about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the crime in New York. None of it seemed to make sense, just like his hair. At one point, Trump did address the 34 counts of falsifying business records that led to his conviction. "Falsifying business records — that sounds so bad, to me, it sounds very bad ... That's a bad thing for me, I've never had that before," he said (via Fox 11 Los Angeles). The businessman is not happy with the verdict, but that certainly won't change anything.
Trump is currently scheduled for sentencing on July 11, 2024, just days before the Republican National Convention. While there were whispers that Trump's team would try to push back the date because of the convention, a source shared with CNN that some members of the political figure's team see the date as a benefit. To them, being sentenced just before the event could amplify the narrative that Trump is a political martyr. That calculus is reportedly affecting the decision on whether or not to delay Trump's sentencing.