Kimberly Guilfoyle Throws It Back To Her Most Tasteless Dress To Denounce Trump Verdict

Kimberly Guilfoyle shared a low-energy photo in response to Donald Trump's guilty verdict in his hush-money case, and it was a baffling choice. On the historic date of May 30, 2024, the former Fox News host recycled an Instagram photo of her posing with Trump while rocking a truly terrible dress.

Guilfoyle's ghastly garment was a black mini-dress with a dropped waist that apparently pulled the neckline down with it. The frock also featured a skirt of layered petals; perhaps each flap of material represented one of Trump's 34 felony counts. Around her neck, she wore a skinny black choker adorned with a large rosette. It was the perfect outfit for a trendy, emo-lite girl to wear to her middle school dance circa the "Lizzie McGuire" era. She and Trump were pictured posing in front of American flags with big grins plastered on their faces.

The only verdict that matters is at the ballot box on November 5th. Stand with President Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PuYwRRjrZR — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) May 30, 2024

Guilfoyle posted the same pic on April 11, and it's unclear why she thought a repeat photo of her wearing the color of mourning was the best choice to convince voters that there's still a lot of life in Trump's campaign. Perhaps she was trying to send a message with her black rose motif; according to the Language of Flowers (via Arena Flowers), the inky blossoms can represent "hatred, death, and despair." Hmmm. That can't be right. Another possible meaning is "utmost devotion and exclusivity in a relationship," which makes more sense. It's certainly something Guilfoyle demonstrated in an emotional video reaction to Trump's conviction.