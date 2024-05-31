Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump Attempts To Look Threatening After Defeat In Court

When Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 charges in his hush money case, he faced a quandary no former president has ever encountered: How to hold his face after learning he's a soon-to-be convicted felon. Did he try to look calm and stoic? Did he let the world see he was crying inside? Nah, but he couldn't hide his anger as he vowed to win the presidential election in November.

Inside the courtroom, Trump was surprisingly calm as the guilty verdict was read. But he had some fiery words for the media after he exited, saying, "We'll keep fighting. We'll fight 'til the end, and we'll win," (via CBS News). Body language expert Traci Brown, CSP, exclusively told Nicki Swift that Trump's demeanor was also that of someone who was seething with fury. "The only thing we see here are signs of anger," she said. "His eyebrows are down and pointed in towards the top of his nose. His eyes are in a squint." But at least Trump's discolored eyebags weren't as prominent as they've been in past court appearances.

The ex-president is also big on using his hands to demonstrate emotion — Trump uses his signature two-fisted dance to show his supporters he's having a good time soaking in their adoration. But when part of that fist comes unfurled, he means business. "At one point he points his finger which is generally to show threat," said Brown.