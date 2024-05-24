Trump Ditches Haggard Courtroom Demeanor With Signature Dance Move At Bronx Rally

Donald Trump's signature dance moves at rallies and other events are a bit cringe-worthy, but have become a phenomenon, and the center of many memes. Some people love the energy he gives at these gatherings, and others can't help but make fun of the dance moves. His latest boogie at the Bronx rally has caught a lot of flack from users online, who have made fun of the former U.S. president.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "lmfao that dance." While this user was getting a laugh out of Trump's moves, other users had a harsher take on his moves. One person tweeted, "Anybody can do that it's nothing new, plus that way he dances is so creepy looking." Even Trump's supporters can't deny that he's not the best to ever bust a move, especially when it comes to his signature fist-pumping. One Trump supporter tweeted, "Definitely not the best dancer, but will vote for him anyway."

Despite all the backlash, it hasn't stopped Trump from bopping on stage, as his vibes on the trail have been high. But we doubt that he will keep that energy as his criminal trial comes to a close. Closing arguments in the hush money case are expected to come next week, and it will only be a matter of time before the public discovers if he will be found guilty. Until then, Trump is shimmying his way along the campaign trail.