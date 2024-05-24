Trump Ditches Haggard Courtroom Demeanor With Signature Dance Move At Bronx Rally
When Donald Trump hits the campaign trail, he's a completely different person than when he's in the courtroom. The former U.S. president, who currently is on a criminal trial for allegedly paying hush money to Stormy Daniels, has shown some of his messiest looks to date while in court.
His energy during the trial is at an all-time low, and it was even reported by several journalists that he fell asleep during one of the days, although Trump continues to deny this claim. He wrote on Truth Social, "Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don't fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.'s Witch Hunt, especially not today. I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!" However, there's no denying that Trump's energy in court has been flat compared to the campaign trail, and the public got to see the major difference as he busted out his signature dance move at his latest rally.
On May 24, Trump made an appearance in the Bronx to rally voters for the upcoming presidential election. The former U.S. president gave his all to those that attended, dancing on stage with his signature move of balling his fists and moving them up and down. Trump has boogied his way on stage several times before and has been poked fun at for his moves, and this Bronx rally was no different.
Donald Trump caught some heat for his moves
Donald Trump's signature dance moves at rallies and other events are a bit cringe-worthy, but have become a phenomenon, and the center of many memes. Some people love the energy he gives at these gatherings, and others can't help but make fun of the dance moves. His latest boogie at the Bronx rally has caught a lot of flack from users online, who have made fun of the former U.S. president.
One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "lmfao that dance." While this user was getting a laugh out of Trump's moves, other users had a harsher take on his moves. One person tweeted, "Anybody can do that it's nothing new, plus that way he dances is so creepy looking." Even Trump's supporters can't deny that he's not the best to ever bust a move, especially when it comes to his signature fist-pumping. One Trump supporter tweeted, "Definitely not the best dancer, but will vote for him anyway."
Despite all the backlash, it hasn't stopped Trump from bopping on stage, as his vibes on the trail have been high. But we doubt that he will keep that energy as his criminal trial comes to a close. Closing arguments in the hush money case are expected to come next week, and it will only be a matter of time before the public discovers if he will be found guilty. Until then, Trump is shimmying his way along the campaign trail.