Kimberly Guilfoyle Risks Scandalous Fashion Faux Pas In Leg-Baring Mini Dress

Stepping out in her latest series of revenge dresses, Kimberly Guilfoyle was possibly trying to get the eyes of her ex Donald Trump Jr. to float back her way. An inside source spotted Guilfoyle skulking around, often keeping tabs on Don Jr. and his hot young girlfriend Bettina Anderson. According to People, the insider said, "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out." However, Guilfoyle kept her stalking classy. "[There was] no negativity. ... She is smart and dedicated. No need for animosity," the source added. Besides, with Guilfoyle about to be out of everyone's hair, thanks to President Donald Trump shipping her off to Greece, it makes sense for her to want to stay close to her ex while she can. Or maybe she simply wanted to snoop on the status of his new relationship.

With Don Jr.'s daughter Kai Trump gently approving of Anderson, Guilfoyle might be looking forward to the space provided by moving to a new country to nurse her wounds. She's still a dedicated member of the Trump administration and might not have known what she meant when she screamed, "The best is yet to come," back at the 2020 Republican National Convention, but it just might become true for her. Perhaps the Mediterranean Sea and sun will help her find love and leave Don Jr. in the dust. At the very least, she should make sure to pack all her dresses.