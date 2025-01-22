Kai Trump Slyly Gives Don Jr.'s GF Her Stamp Of Approval (& Kimberly Guilfoyle Must Be Fuming)
As the oldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump has been doing her part to make her own name for herself — while upholding the family legacy. The amazing golfer and first granddaughter has a way of appealing to the younger generation while also softening her sometimes rigid grandfather Donald Trump. Plus, Kai is incredibly savvy with social media, notoriously using her vlogs as a way to flaunt her lavish life and remind everyone that her family is, really, still just a family in many ways. However, on January 20, they were part of a major event when her grandpa Donald was signed in as the 47th President of the United States. Kai used this opportunity to post yet another YouTube video offering behind-the-scenes tidbits, and she just might have let it slip that she approves of Don Jr.'s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.
At around the 8:39 mark in the video, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Anderson and her stunning black gown with a rather large white bow on the back. Whereas the rest of the video and her other social media posts about the inauguration don't include any mention of Anderson, the mere fact that Kai even let it slip that she was in the same room as her is a good sign that the teen is already beginning to feel comfortable around her dad's new, much younger girlfriend. This is something that she didn't really allude to when Don Jr. was dating his ex-fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle. Now that Guilfoyle is being sent to Greece, it seems that Kai is already treating her as "out of sight, out of mind."
Kai Trump is being coy about how she feels towards Bettina Anderson
As much as Kai Trump is an educated user of social media, she is first and foremost the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. The relationship between Kai and dad Don Jr. appears to be very strong, with Don Jr. often going out of his way to state how proud he is of his daughter. It would make sense that he would want her to be comfortable around his new girlfriend, model Bettina Anderson. However, Anderson might have to wait a while before she can fully claim Don Jr. as her own.
In an Instagram post she captioned, "Family moments," Kai included several photos in the carousel of her and her father dancing on stage at the Inaugural Ball. Everyone else in the photo is seen waltzing with a significant other, but Don Jr. chose to make it a father-daughter dance — which, honestly, is pretty wholesome. Considering that Kimberly Guilfoyle's party girl ways might have been what ended her relationship with Don Jr., it's nice to see him prioritize family — and it's cute of Anderson to happily take the back seat and let Kai and her dad have their moment. Not something that could easily be said of Guilfoyle. For now, Kai is content to just show glimpses of Anderson, but even these could lead to a good foundation for the future. Although, we will miss Guilfoyle and her revenge dresses.