Kai Trump Slyly Gives Don Jr.'s GF Her Stamp Of Approval (& Kimberly Guilfoyle Must Be Fuming)

As the oldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump has been doing her part to make her own name for herself — while upholding the family legacy. The amazing golfer and first granddaughter has a way of appealing to the younger generation while also softening her sometimes rigid grandfather Donald Trump. Plus, Kai is incredibly savvy with social media, notoriously using her vlogs as a way to flaunt her lavish life and remind everyone that her family is, really, still just a family in many ways. However, on January 20, they were part of a major event when her grandpa Donald was signed in as the 47th President of the United States. Kai used this opportunity to post yet another YouTube video offering behind-the-scenes tidbits, and she just might have let it slip that she approves of Don Jr.'s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

At around the 8:39 mark in the video, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Anderson and her stunning black gown with a rather large white bow on the back. Whereas the rest of the video and her other social media posts about the inauguration don't include any mention of Anderson, the mere fact that Kai even let it slip that she was in the same room as her is a good sign that the teen is already beginning to feel comfortable around her dad's new, much younger girlfriend. This is something that she didn't really allude to when Don Jr. was dating his ex-fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle. Now that Guilfoyle is being sent to Greece, it seems that Kai is already treating her as "out of sight, out of mind."