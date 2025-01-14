Kai Trump's Vlog Flaunting Her Privileged Life Has Everyone Picking Sides
Girls just wanna have fun! Case in point: Donald J. Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump. In recent months, the public has witnessed Kai's transformation via her popular YouTube channel, complete with fun videos that capture her ridiculously lavish life. On January 7, the famous teen even posted a vlog wherein she proceeded to order and taste test every single drink on the Starbucks menu. "Hi, can we please have every drink on the menu?" Kai asked the Starbucks drive-thru employee. No harm, no foul, right?! Wrong.
While many viewers rushed to the comments section to applaud the 17-year-old for delivering quality content and using her pleases and thanks yous while doing it, others were horrified by the sheer amount of privilege she unnecessarily exercised in order to create the YouTube video. Even the drive-thru worker appeared to be completely thrown off by the request. "Are you for real?" he stammered before ultimately asking her to come inside to fulfill the giant order.
Kai Trump's YouTube antics proved to be pretty pricey
As evidenced in the cover photo, the drinks in Kai Trump's "I tried every drink on the Starbucks menu (tier list)" video cost a whopping $237.97 — not exactly
Trump chump change. As one can imagine, many took issue with the teen's apparent wasteful consumption and frivolous spending. "A bit of a waste of coffee and money – would have been better to film this over a couple of weeks and just taste two drinks a day," one YouTuber opined in the comments section.
Others, however, were more concerned with the way the hijinks would wreak havoc on the young Trump's body. "This cant be good for her thyroid," one YouTube user commented. "Kai, that can't be good for you! You're going to have a Caffeine Buzz!! You shouldn't get high on Caffeine like that!" another admonished. Alas, another couldn't help but reference the Make America Healthy Again champion himself, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "RFK is punching the air right now," the user quipped. However, it should be noted that the Trump family as a whole is not exactly known for being healthy eaters. In fact, some of the president-elect's favorite foods are completely bizarre. As the old saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.