Kai Trump's Vlog Flaunting Her Privileged Life Has Everyone Picking Sides

As evidenced in the cover photo, the drinks in Kai Trump's "I tried every drink on the Starbucks menu (tier list)" video cost a whopping $237.97 — not exactly Trump chump change. As one can imagine, many took issue with the teen's apparent wasteful consumption and frivolous spending. "A bit of a waste of coffee and money – would have been better to film this over a couple of weeks and just taste two drinks a day," one YouTuber opined in the comments section.

Others, however, were more concerned with the way the hijinks would wreak havoc on the young Trump's body. "This cant be good for her thyroid," one YouTube user commented. "Kai, that can't be good for you! You're going to have a Caffeine Buzz!! You shouldn't get high on Caffeine like that!" another admonished. Alas, another couldn't help but reference the Make America Healthy Again champion himself, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "RFK is punching the air right now," the user quipped. However, it should be noted that the Trump family as a whole is not exactly known for being healthy eaters. In fact, some of the president-elect's favorite foods are completely bizarre. As the old saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.