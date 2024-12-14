Some Of Donald Trump's Favorite Foods Are Completely Bizarre

Donald Trump would probably swear up and down that he's the epitome of good health — channeling the discipline of his daughter Ivanka with her regular workouts and diet of lean protein and greens. But come on, anyone with eyes can tell he's not exactly slamming protein shakes or experimenting with kale smoothies. Dig into his diet, and you'll find it's not just poor — it's downright bizarre.

Let's start with his infamous take on steak. Trump loves a New York strip as much as the next guy, but he insists on having it charred into oblivion. How well done, you ask? "It would rock on the plate," his former butler told The New York Times. And as if charbroiling the life out of a prime cut isn't bad enough, he smothers it in ketchup — because, apparently, why not? Then there's his obsession with cherry vanilla ice cream. He made sure it was on the menu at his inaugural dinner, so you know it's serious. And while we're talking about throwback dishes, his number one favorite is none other than meatloaf. Of course, the man whose persona screams MAGA has a favorite dish that's essentially a brick of beef. But to be fair, Trump's friends claim his meatloaf is top-notch. "By the way, his favorite dish was meatloaf. The lunch was terrific," Tom Barrack told CNN after sharing a meal with him. "The meatloaf is incredible."

For his everyday meals, though, Trump doesn't typically indulge in these oddities. His day-to-day diet reportedly consists of fast food and soda. Think Big Macs, buckets of fried chicken, and Diet Coke on tap — the kind of eating plan that's more suited to a teenager than someone well into their golden years.