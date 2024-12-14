Some Of Donald Trump's Favorite Foods Are Completely Bizarre
Donald Trump would probably swear up and down that he's the epitome of good health — channeling the discipline of his daughter Ivanka with her regular workouts and diet of lean protein and greens. But come on, anyone with eyes can tell he's not exactly slamming protein shakes or experimenting with kale smoothies. Dig into his diet, and you'll find it's not just poor — it's downright bizarre.
Let's start with his infamous take on steak. Trump loves a New York strip as much as the next guy, but he insists on having it charred into oblivion. How well done, you ask? "It would rock on the plate," his former butler told The New York Times. And as if charbroiling the life out of a prime cut isn't bad enough, he smothers it in ketchup — because, apparently, why not? Then there's his obsession with cherry vanilla ice cream. He made sure it was on the menu at his inaugural dinner, so you know it's serious. And while we're talking about throwback dishes, his number one favorite is none other than meatloaf. Of course, the man whose persona screams MAGA has a favorite dish that's essentially a brick of beef. But to be fair, Trump's friends claim his meatloaf is top-notch. "By the way, his favorite dish was meatloaf. The lunch was terrific," Tom Barrack told CNN after sharing a meal with him. "The meatloaf is incredible."
For his everyday meals, though, Trump doesn't typically indulge in these oddities. His day-to-day diet reportedly consists of fast food and soda. Think Big Macs, buckets of fried chicken, and Diet Coke on tap — the kind of eating plan that's more suited to a teenager than someone well into their golden years.
Trump practically lives off of fast food and soda
But Donald Trump's diet isn't just bizarre; it's a nutritional nightmare. Forget the ketchup-drenched steak for a moment. The real problem is his obsession with sodium, trans fats, and a complete disregard for eating on time. Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski once revealed that Trump viewed eating as an inconvenience, often skipping meals during marathon workdays. "He was so focused like a professional athlete would be," he told Business Insider, though comparing Trump to an athlete feels like a stretch.
But when he finally did sit down to eat, it was a calorie-laden free-for-all. Trump was known to order not one but four burgers — usually Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish — and wash them down with a chocolate malt. In the book "Let Trump Be Trump," Lewandowski and his co-author, David Bossie, a former Trump campaign aide, claimed that the man stuck to his self-defined "food groups" in his private plane, too. "McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke," they wrote (via The Washington Post).
This awful diet apparently persists to this day. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who had the misfortune of enduring Trump's meal plan, called it outright "poison" in a "The Joe Polish Show" interview. "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad," he said. "You're either given KFC or Big Macs. That's when you're lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible." Water, it seems, is not on the menu, either. Dana White, president of the UFC, reportedly said he's "never seen Trump drink a glass of water," even during lengthy events. Instead, Diet Coke reigns supreme. In short, Trump's diet isn't just a health disaster — it's a prime example of bad decisions served supersized.