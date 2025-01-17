Kimberly Guilfoyle Hints Ex Don Jr. Hasn't Kicked Her To The Curb Completely

The 2024 election cycle certainly brought the drama, in both the personal and political arenas — especially for embattled MAGA personality Kimberly Guilfoyle. As soon as Donald Trump secured the presidency, the behavior of his son Donald Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle on election night confirmed their breakup rumors. Now that Don Jr. has firmly moved on to a new girlfriend, the lavish model Bettina Anderson, many have wondered if Guilfoyle would continue to show her face around the Trump inner circle. Never fear, as Guilfoyle has never been one to shy away from desperate behavior.

Even though Guilfoyle has been remanded to Greece, it seems like she's still planning to show up for the inauguration on January 20. In true form, she's also copying Lara Trump and wearing a dress by the same designer Lara chose. In an Instagram story posted on January 17, Guilfoyle casually announced that she would be attending the big day — with a countdown clock and everything. Regardless of how invited she might actually be when it comes to the day's events, it will certainly be interesting to see what designer Oscar Garcia-Lopez will whip up for both her and Lara.