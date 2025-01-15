Kimberly Guilfoyle Flaunts Her Trim Figure Weeks After Don Jr. Split Erupted

There's nothing quite like laying a thirst trap in an Instagram Story, and newly-appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle knows it. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée used the 24-hour timer to show off a slimmed down look in a picture of herself wearing a mini white dress and matching boots with the loud caption, "OBSESSED!" The obsession in question? Coco Love Water. The brand's Instagram account calls it an "eco-friendly, sustainable, and delicious" coconut water, which Guilfoyle held prominently in her right hand. Whether the beverage is responsible for her quick trim is inconclusive, but the picture proved that the queen of bafflingly inappropriate outfits continued her noticeable style change from something a little less party into something a little more proper.

But despite the product placement, our eyes were glued to her left hand, which was noticeably devoid of Don Jr's. engagement ring. With Friendly Diamonds estimating the cost of the ring somewhere between $65,000 and $125,000, we hope it's not just sitting in a drawer somewhere. But more than the price tag, it does raise speculation that maybe Guilfoyle is officially over Don Jr.. And given that we know he's traded Guilfoyle for his much-younger new girlfriend, it could mean that along with Guilfoyle's new job, she could be crossing the globe on an eat, pray, love ambassadorship to find herself — and another man.