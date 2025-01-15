Kimberly Guilfoyle Flaunts Her Trim Figure Weeks After Don Jr. Split Erupted
There's nothing quite like laying a thirst trap in an Instagram Story, and newly-appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle knows it. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée used the 24-hour timer to show off a slimmed down look in a picture of herself wearing a mini white dress and matching boots with the loud caption, "OBSESSED!" The obsession in question? Coco Love Water. The brand's Instagram account calls it an "eco-friendly, sustainable, and delicious" coconut water, which Guilfoyle held prominently in her right hand. Whether the beverage is responsible for her quick trim is inconclusive, but the picture proved that the queen of bafflingly inappropriate outfits continued her noticeable style change from something a little less party into something a little more proper.
But despite the product placement, our eyes were glued to her left hand, which was noticeably devoid of Don Jr's. engagement ring. With Friendly Diamonds estimating the cost of the ring somewhere between $65,000 and $125,000, we hope it's not just sitting in a drawer somewhere. But more than the price tag, it does raise speculation that maybe Guilfoyle is officially over Don Jr.. And given that we know he's traded Guilfoyle for his much-younger new girlfriend, it could mean that along with Guilfoyle's new job, she could be crossing the globe on an eat, pray, love ambassadorship to find herself — and another man.
The two have been battling for attention
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have seemingly been using the media to engage in a relationship war, even when they were rumored to still be engaged out of respect for Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. Don Jr.'s new love interest, Bettina Anderson, even tried to soft launch their new romance, as if publicly posting pictures of flowers from an "anonymous" sender and reposting well-wishes from Don Jr.'s other ex, Vanessa Trump, would help soften the blow for Guilfoyle. Not to mention the fact that Don Jr. and Anderson had no problem letting the Daily Mail catch them enjoying some PDA on Anderson's 38th birthday in West Palm Beach, when he and Guilfoyle were supposedly still together.
It makes Guilfoyle's use of social media that much more cringeworthy, especially when she uploaded a desperate post highlighting her and her former fiancé's old times together as she wished him happy birthday while he spent the evening with his new arm candy, Anderson. However, Guilfoyle quickly removed the post after the eyes of the Internet chimed in and let her know how pleading it looked. But now with Guilfoyle soft launching a revenge bod of her own, we're excited to see what headlines she lobs back at Don Jr. as she enters her new (coconut water endorsed) era.