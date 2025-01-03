Kimberly Guilfoyle's Desperate Post For Don Jr.'s Birthday Speaks Volumes

She thought there might still be a chance. Kimberly Guilfoyle made a desperate plea for ex-fiance Donald Trump Jr.'s attention by posting a carousel of photos to Instagram of the two together for Don Jr.'s 47th birthday. According to PageSix, the smattering of photos amounted to a "Best Of" of the once-engaged couple's relationship, showing the two celebrating past birthdays as well as with members of their families, with a note that said, "Happy birthday, Don Jr." We can't be sure, but her not-so-subtle post could have a lot to do with Don Jr. showing off his new beau Bettina Anderson at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve, which was his birthday. But perhaps sensing the public's collective sigh at her desperation, Guilfoyle has since deleted it.

A source told Us Weekly that the reason for Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's split amounted to them "just [having] different goals," though adding that they are still "amicable." With that being said, Don Jr. has most definitely moved on. Showcasing a stunning age gap, Don Jr. and Anderson were reportedly seeing each other for months before him and Guilfoyle announced their separation, with the two waiting until the other man in their relationship, Donald Trump, won the 2024 election.

With Don Jr. frequently seen canoodling with Anderson, it speaks volumes that the typically, and perhaps tragically, party-loving Guilfoyle didn't post New Year's revenge pics in a tasteless outfit and rather spent the first days of 2025 sharing her private thoughts in a very public way.