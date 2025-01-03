Kimberly Guilfoyle's Desperate Post For Don Jr.'s Birthday Speaks Volumes
She thought there might still be a chance. Kimberly Guilfoyle made a desperate plea for ex-fiance Donald Trump Jr.'s attention by posting a carousel of photos to Instagram of the two together for Don Jr.'s 47th birthday. According to PageSix, the smattering of photos amounted to a "Best Of" of the once-engaged couple's relationship, showing the two celebrating past birthdays as well as with members of their families, with a note that said, "Happy birthday, Don Jr." We can't be sure, but her not-so-subtle post could have a lot to do with Don Jr. showing off his new beau Bettina Anderson at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve, which was his birthday. But perhaps sensing the public's collective sigh at her desperation, Guilfoyle has since deleted it.
A source told Us Weekly that the reason for Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's split amounted to them "just [having] different goals," though adding that they are still "amicable." With that being said, Don Jr. has most definitely moved on. Showcasing a stunning age gap, Don Jr. and Anderson were reportedly seeing each other for months before him and Guilfoyle announced their separation, with the two waiting until the other man in their relationship, Donald Trump, won the 2024 election.
With Don Jr. frequently seen canoodling with Anderson, it speaks volumes that the typically, and perhaps tragically, party-loving Guilfoyle didn't post New Year's revenge pics in a tasteless outfit and rather spent the first days of 2025 sharing her private thoughts in a very public way.
A new adventure awaits Kimberly Guilfoyle
For every lost love there is a new season, and for Kimberly Guilfoyle, that season is set to be a Mediterranean adventure, whether she likes it or not. Either as a reward for Guilfyole's service to the MAGA movement, or a way to hide Don Jr.'s newly-ex fiance halfway around the world, Donald Trump appointed Guilfoyle as the United States ambassador to Greece. Donald wrote on Truth Social that "for many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece ... Congratulations Kimberly!" The backhanded compliment surely has Guilfoyle combing over the years looking for the moment that predicted her sudden departure.
Meanwhile, Don Jr. and his new love affair, Bettina Anderson, reportedly tried to soft launch their romance only to give Guilfoyle a gut punch and go all in as the Daily Mail published pics of the two hand-in-hand on Anderson's 38th birthday, an occasion which seems to be a running theme in this feud. As Don Jr.'s newest piece of arm candy, it remains to be seen if Anderson will become as politically-inclined of a partner as Guilfoyle, though the two are reportedly well-matched, as both come from wealthy families and a Palm Beach source told People that Anderson is "a big Republican and wild."
If the two new love birds start posting to the 'Gram, we can't wait to see what kind of content Guilfoyle will upload (and then probably take down) from her new favorite taverna in Greece.