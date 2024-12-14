The Beauty Trend Kimberly Guilfoyle Desperately Needs To Let Go Of

Kimberly Guilfoyle has a knack for committing serious fashion crimes and styling errors that often leave people, including her loyal fans, scratching their heads. From sporting wildly inappropriate outfits to going overboard with her makeup, the former Fox News host never shies away from making bold fashion statements. However, of all her fashion fails (there are many!), there's one that really takes the cake: Guilfoyle's hair extensions, which often look uneven or totally out of place. Just recently, she faced another hair disaster while celebrating her future father-in-law Donald Trump's election win at Mar-a-Lago on November 6, 2024.

The news personality uploaded photos from the event to her social media accounts not long after. "So blessed to be part of the greatest campaign and political comeback of all time," Guilfoyle wrote in the caption. "Now it's finally time to get this country back on track! THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" She was wearing a red long-sleeved dress that hugged her at the waist, accessorized with matching pumps and a silver cross necklace. However, her hair extensions looked off and stuck out like a sore thumb, as always. Seriously, she needs to get herself a stylist!

The look was reminiscent of Guilfoyle's hair fail at Trump's campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, which she attended with her former fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., in October 2024. At the time, she opted for a white-sleeved mini dress with her usual heavy makeup and unblended hair extensions. "Kimberly time for a makeover," one fan suggested on Instagram.