The Beauty Trend Kimberly Guilfoyle Desperately Needs To Let Go Of
Kimberly Guilfoyle has a knack for committing serious fashion crimes and styling errors that often leave people, including her loyal fans, scratching their heads. From sporting wildly inappropriate outfits to going overboard with her makeup, the former Fox News host never shies away from making bold fashion statements. However, of all her fashion fails (there are many!), there's one that really takes the cake: Guilfoyle's hair extensions, which often look uneven or totally out of place. Just recently, she faced another hair disaster while celebrating her future father-in-law Donald Trump's election win at Mar-a-Lago on November 6, 2024.
The news personality uploaded photos from the event to her social media accounts not long after. "So blessed to be part of the greatest campaign and political comeback of all time," Guilfoyle wrote in the caption. "Now it's finally time to get this country back on track! THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" She was wearing a red long-sleeved dress that hugged her at the waist, accessorized with matching pumps and a silver cross necklace. However, her hair extensions looked off and stuck out like a sore thumb, as always. Seriously, she needs to get herself a stylist!
The look was reminiscent of Guilfoyle's hair fail at Trump's campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, which she attended with her former fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., in October 2024. At the time, she opted for a white-sleeved mini dress with her usual heavy makeup and unblended hair extensions. "Kimberly time for a makeover," one fan suggested on Instagram.
Kimberly Guilfoyle could benefit from a makeover
Believe it or not, Kimberly Guilfoyle didn't always wear hair extensions as part of her signature fashion look. Her hair transformation saw the proud Republican sport sleek, sophisticated hair before she resorted to clip-ins to make it fuller, and it drastically changed her appearance. To illustrate the difference, user @Conservative1AZ posted a before-and-after photo of Guilfoyle on X, formerly Twitter. "The trump effect is explained in photos," the caption read. The left photo showed Guilfoyle fresh-faced with soft makeup and straight, shoulder-length hair, while the right image featured her wearing thick hair extensions at the 2024 Republican National Convention. "Too much black eye makeup... Too much hair..." another X user reacted.
In 2020, writer Joan Summers also criticized Guilfoyle's hair in a piece for Jezebel about tacky hair extensions being a trend among Republican figures. "Kimberly Guilfoyle, in particular, donned what I believe are the most poorly blended clip-ins to ever grace the Republican National Convention," Summers decalred. "Extensions require blending, the subtle, necessary art of disguising where one's hair ends, and the extensions begin, usually with some clever comb and weave work." She also took a jab at Tiffany Trump's hair at the 2020 RNC, noting it was slightly better than Guilfoyle's but still far from polished. With comments like these, it's clear Guilfoyle could benefit from a major style overhaul.