Kimberly Guilfoyle Sports Wildly Inappropriate Dress At Trump National Golf Club

Leave it to Kimberly Guilfoyle to choose an inappropriate outfit for a nonprofit event. A fundraising fashion show was held at Trump National Golf Club with pieces from Guilfoyle's designer friend Oscar Lopez. The event, which was co-hosted by the former Fox News anchor and the designer, was to raise money for Furry Friends, an organization focused on rescue animals out of Jupiter, Florida. Photos from the fundraiser were uploaded to Instagram by attendees, including by model Linda Bertino who posed next to Guilfoyle for a snap that showcased her spicy look.

Besides having her usual cakey makeup, Guilfoyle rocked a hot pink mini-dress that had full sleeves and a plunging neckline that seemed to go down the middle of the dress forever. Even though the brand was not tagged in photos, the dress looked to be from Rebecca Vallance, which is Guilfoyle's go-to brand. The hot pink number had the signature diamonté lining down the neckline which came to an end in the right-wing pundits midsection. Guilfoyle completed the look with rhinestone open-toe heels that matched the accent of the dress. She wore her hair in slight waves and had her locks draped down the front of her dress, which was the standard look for Guilfoyle.

A few months before the pair collaborated for the fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club, Lopez posted a photo of Guilfoyle wearing a tasteless number from one of his collections. Taking to his Instagram Stories in August, the designer uploaded a snap of Guilfoyle wearing a yellow frock with a revealing neckline. To accessorize with Lopez's creation, she wore a necklace with a giant snake pendant.These outfits were only a couple of Guilfoyle's fashion misfires, and not her first time opting for a scandalous look at a fundraiser.