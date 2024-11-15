Kimberly Guilfoyle Sports Wildly Inappropriate Dress At Trump National Golf Club
Leave it to Kimberly Guilfoyle to choose an inappropriate outfit for a nonprofit event. A fundraising fashion show was held at Trump National Golf Club with pieces from Guilfoyle's designer friend Oscar Lopez. The event, which was co-hosted by the former Fox News anchor and the designer, was to raise money for Furry Friends, an organization focused on rescue animals out of Jupiter, Florida. Photos from the fundraiser were uploaded to Instagram by attendees, including by model Linda Bertino who posed next to Guilfoyle for a snap that showcased her spicy look.
Besides having her usual cakey makeup, Guilfoyle rocked a hot pink mini-dress that had full sleeves and a plunging neckline that seemed to go down the middle of the dress forever. Even though the brand was not tagged in photos, the dress looked to be from Rebecca Vallance, which is Guilfoyle's go-to brand. The hot pink number had the signature diamonté lining down the neckline which came to an end in the right-wing pundits midsection. Guilfoyle completed the look with rhinestone open-toe heels that matched the accent of the dress. She wore her hair in slight waves and had her locks draped down the front of her dress, which was the standard look for Guilfoyle.
A few months before the pair collaborated for the fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club, Lopez posted a photo of Guilfoyle wearing a tasteless number from one of his collections. Taking to his Instagram Stories in August, the designer uploaded a snap of Guilfoyle wearing a yellow frock with a revealing neckline. To accessorize with Lopez's creation, she wore a necklace with a giant snake pendant.These outfits were only a couple of Guilfoyle's fashion misfires, and not her first time opting for a scandalous look at a fundraiser.
Kimberly Guilfoyle receives backlash from fans
Prior to her hot pink dress at the fundraiser for pooches, Guilfoyle had been called out by fans for wearing a skimpy number at another nonprofit event. In June, the former "The Five" host was a speaker at an event held by the Tigger Stavola Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for people dealing with addiction. Afterward, Guilfoyle uploaded an Instagram carousel that showed her sporting another revealing pink dress. That outfit was part of the Rebecca Vallance collection and had half-sleeves and a cut-out circular pattern down the middle which had diamonté lining. Guilfoyle received backlash for wearing a risque number at the foundation's fundraiser, as several of her followers chimed in in the comment section of her post. "Kimberly get a new fashion designer," one wrote.
Of course, her gaudy outfits were not limited to just fundraisers, as Guilfoyle rocked inappropriate dresses on the campaign trail for Donald Trump leading up to the 2024 presidential election. The Rumble Media member wore another long-sleeve mini-dress when she visited a Michigan suburb just outside of Detroit in October. A snap of the visit was uploaded to Instagram by former Trump staffer Richard Grenell. For the occasion, she donned a white dress that had a low-cut neckline, that accentuated her curves but was tame in comparison to the piece she wore for the Furry Friends fundraiser. Guilfoyle completed the look with matching white heels.
The previous month, Guilfoyle took the campaign trail across the pond with Donald Trump Jr. as they visited multiple European countries. To commemorate the trip, she posted an Instagram carousel that showed her in multiple revealing dresses that were better reserved for hitting the club instead of working on international diplomacy.