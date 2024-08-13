Kimberly Guilfoyle's Fashion Designer Leaks Her Most Tasteless Outfit Yet

One of Kimberly Guilfoyle's tasteless outfits came back to haunt her. In a photo leaked by one of the Trump women's go-to fashion designers, she was the epitome of Mar-a-Lago glamour. Like the beach club's interior, she was all tricked out in trumpery trimmings.

The gown was designed by Oscar Lopez, the winner of the "Project Runway" spinoff series "Under the Gunn." He shared a snapshot of Guilfoyle posing with him at Donald Trump's Florida abode, where it's not unusual for guests to dress like they shopped for a "Real Housewives" reunion on-budget. Guilfoyle's ensemble and accessories looked like a deconstructed Gadsden flag. But to avoid being tread on, the standard's famous snake was slithering down the children's book author's décolletage. Guilfoyle's gargantuan reptilian pendant was the centerpiece of her look and was possibly meant to symbolize — something. "In many ancient cultures throughout the world, the snake has been regarded as a mythological symbol associated with health, death, immortality, transformation, power, and wisdom," jewelry specialist Carol Elkins told Harper's Bazaar.

The animal's attribute Guilfoyle apparently wanted to exude was its power. Her look was featured in the pages of Impact Wealth in 2023, and she told the magazine, "I have always believed in the happy warrior mentality and have carried that with me wherever I go." While snakes aren't usually associated with happiness, her dress was a cheery shade of yellow, which is one of the best things that can be said about it.