Kimberly Guilfoyle's Fashion Designer Leaks Her Most Tasteless Outfit Yet
One of Kimberly Guilfoyle's tasteless outfits came back to haunt her. In a photo leaked by one of the Trump women's go-to fashion designers, she was the epitome of Mar-a-Lago glamour. Like the beach club's interior, she was all tricked out in trumpery trimmings.
The gown was designed by Oscar Lopez, the winner of the "Project Runway" spinoff series "Under the Gunn." He shared a snapshot of Guilfoyle posing with him at Donald Trump's Florida abode, where it's not unusual for guests to dress like they shopped for a "Real Housewives" reunion on-budget. Guilfoyle's ensemble and accessories looked like a deconstructed Gadsden flag. But to avoid being tread on, the standard's famous snake was slithering down the children's book author's décolletage. Guilfoyle's gargantuan reptilian pendant was the centerpiece of her look and was possibly meant to symbolize — something. "In many ancient cultures throughout the world, the snake has been regarded as a mythological symbol associated with health, death, immortality, transformation, power, and wisdom," jewelry specialist Carol Elkins told Harper's Bazaar.
The animal's attribute Guilfoyle apparently wanted to exude was its power. Her look was featured in the pages of Impact Wealth in 2023, and she told the magazine, "I have always believed in the happy warrior mentality and have carried that with me wherever I go." While snakes aren't usually associated with happiness, her dress was a cheery shade of yellow, which is one of the best things that can be said about it.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's designer is an undocumented immigrant
Kimberly Guilfoyle's dress was a draped affair that was belted at the waist. The way it wrapped around her body created an odd gap in the front that showcased her legs. But it seemed she was trying to hide some of the revealing garment's details. Oscar Lopez posted a photo of a model wearing the same gown, which had two bejeweled bows on the shoulders. Guilfoyle's hair has gone through quite a transformation over the years, acquiring enough bulk to almost completely hide the embellishments from view. However, her dark tresses were not long enough to cover up the tacky tulle bows on her heeled sandals. A jewel-encrusted under-breast belt was another detail that pushed her look far beyond the boundaries of good taste.
Lopez also designed one of Lara Trump's outfits that just didn't work: her New Year's Eve dress adorned with feathers and crystals. He's created several looks for her, but it's a bit surprising that the Trumps hired him. One of Donald Trump's favorite talking points is illegal immigration, and Lopez is an undocumented immigrant. "I crossed the border, kind of like in the Indiana Jones movies. It was an experience that at first gives you a bit of fear, but once you get through it, it's like an adventure," he said in a Telemundo interview (via Cibercuba). He added that the Trumps are aware of his background, but does he know that Donald has called migrants "not human?"