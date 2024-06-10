Kimberly Guilfoyle's Skimpy Outfit At Nonprofit Event Gets Called Out By Fans

Kimberly Guilfoyle has caused another stir by choosing to wear a skimpy outfit to a serious event. Only a week after Guilfoyle sported an inappropriately short mini dress when meeting El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, she drew backlash from fans for rocking a revealing dress at a nonprofit event. The former Fox News anchor uploaded a four-photo Instagram carousel on June 9 from attending a fundraiser for the Tigger Stavola Foundation, which helps raise money for people suffering from addiction and help with drug use prevention. Guilfoyle was tapped as a celebrity speaker for the fundraiser which was dubbed Spring Fling: a Fashionable Fundraiser. It was her outfit that made the most buzz, as many did not believe it was very fashionable. She wore a pink mini dress from Rebecca Vallance. The dress was cropped down the front in a pattern with diamante trim that gave fans an eyeful of her skin. She completed the look with silver heels, but it was the revealing dress that garnered all the attention.

Instagram users flooded the replies with snarky comments about the outfit that seemed inappropriate for the nonprofit event, some of which were deleted. "Cover that s*** up," a fan demanded. One user suggested that Guilfoyle invest in a stylist, but she had tagged celebrity stylist Giana Martino in the post.

Only a few weeks before that fashion blunder, Guilfoyle wore a similarly tasteless cut-out dress during an event for veterans.