Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tasteless Cut-Out Dress At Veteran Event Is So Distracting

Kimberly Guilfoyle added another entry to her long list of inappropriate outfits when she attended an event for veterans. The former Fox News anchor uploaded a three-snap carousel to Instagram on May 23, 2024, from when she attended a fundraiser for Helping a Hero, a nonprofit organization that raises money for wounded veterans. "Every day, I'm more and more encouraged by the energy and enthusiasm of Americans from all corners of [the] country who are stepping up when it matters most to help our veterans," she wrote in the caption.

However, Guilfoyle's choice of attire stood out more than her words. She sported a bright red Rebecca Vallance dress with cutouts in the midsection, glittering hearts running up the middle, and along with large puffy sleeves. The flashy outfit was a distraction and seemed to undercut the seriousness of the cause for which the event was raising money. Even though the vibrant eye-catching piece did not suit the occasion, one Instagram follower pointed out that the dress was modest by Guilfoyle's standards. Several others praised the former "The Five" host's fashion sense. The replies were almost uniformly positive as Guilfoyle did limit the comments on the post.

The red dress was very similar to one Guilfoyle wore while posing for her son's prom a month earlier. That was a lilac-colored Rebecca Vallance dress that also seemed a poor choice for that occasion. However, both dresses were casual compared to the revealing one Guilfoyle sported to promote a children's book.