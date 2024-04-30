Kimberly Guilfoyle Desperately Rips Page From Lara Trump's Playbook With Latest Project

Is Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, giving Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, the "Single White Female" treatment? She just followed Lara's lead by releasing a children's book remarkably similar to the one Lara dropped a few weeks prior. Perhaps slowly subsuming the identity of the woman who earned Donald's endorsement for RNC co-chair would help Guilfoyle improve her standing in the Trump hierarchy — there have been indications that some of Donald Jr.'s siblings aren't big fans of Guilfoyle. But who can hold a grudge against the author of a book titled "The Princess & Her Pup?"

On Instagram, Guilfoyle wrote that her literary work aims to teach kids "that it's easier to be courageous with a friend by your side." She also revealed that 10% of sales will be donated to the Furry Friends animal adoption center in Jupiter, Florida. In doing so, she one-upped Lara and encroached on her charitable territory.

When Lara announced that she was releasing her own book titled "The Never-Give-Up Pup" in February, she didn't boast that any proceeds were going to charity, even though she's an animal lover who regularly participates in fundraisers for Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Lara told The Washington Examiner that her book centered on a canine detective was inspired by the time she tried out for cheerleading, and she compared its furry protagonist to her father-in-law. According to the synopsis of Guilfoyle's book, it's about a fearful princess named Kimberly who befriends an also-frightened puppy.