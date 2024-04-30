Kimberly Guilfoyle Desperately Rips Page From Lara Trump's Playbook With Latest Project
Is Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, giving Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, the "Single White Female" treatment? She just followed Lara's lead by releasing a children's book remarkably similar to the one Lara dropped a few weeks prior. Perhaps slowly subsuming the identity of the woman who earned Donald's endorsement for RNC co-chair would help Guilfoyle improve her standing in the Trump hierarchy — there have been indications that some of Donald Jr.'s siblings aren't big fans of Guilfoyle. But who can hold a grudge against the author of a book titled "The Princess & Her Pup?"
On Instagram, Guilfoyle wrote that her literary work aims to teach kids "that it's easier to be courageous with a friend by your side." She also revealed that 10% of sales will be donated to the Furry Friends animal adoption center in Jupiter, Florida. In doing so, she one-upped Lara and encroached on her charitable territory.
When Lara announced that she was releasing her own book titled "The Never-Give-Up Pup" in February, she didn't boast that any proceeds were going to charity, even though she's an animal lover who regularly participates in fundraisers for Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Lara told The Washington Examiner that her book centered on a canine detective was inspired by the time she tried out for cheerleading, and she compared its furry protagonist to her father-in-law. According to the synopsis of Guilfoyle's book, it's about a fearful princess named Kimberly who befriends an also-frightened puppy.
The awkward timing of Kimberly Guilfoyle's book release
Kimberly Guilfoyle dropped her book while the disturbing behavior of one of Donald Trump's VP contenders, Kristi Noem, was causing outrage on social media. The Guardian had shared a passage from Noem's book "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward" in which she details shooting and killing a puppy named Cricket in a gravel pit. Noem had decided that poor Cricket was untrainable as a hunting dog.
One response to Guilfoyle's book launch announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, read, "Hope it's better than Noem's book 'The Cricket and the Gravel Pit.'" There was also speculation that the timing of Guilfoyle's book drop was strategic. "Not gonna lie, this is some expert-level trolling," another person wrote.
Multiple sources told the New York Post that Noem's shocking story killed her chances of being Donald's VP pick. So, now that she's out, perhaps Guilfoyle will get a shot at the gig. It's no secret that Donald loves flattery, and she seems to be competing with Lara Trump to see who can spit the most fawning superlatives about him. On Newsmax, Lara called Donald "the greatest marketer in the world with his naming of people," while Guilfoyle gushed over his "unbeatable stamina" on "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show." A Lara vs. Guilfoyle showdown to become Donald's dog-loving running mate would certainly make a thrilling finale for this season of "Succession 2: Trump Family Boogaloo."