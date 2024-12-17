The Most Embarrassing Celebrity Makeup Fails Of 2024

Objectively, there is no wrong way to wear or apply makeup. American beauty standards that were universally beloved in the aughts — super thin brow with icy blue eyeshadow — and the 2010s — thick, carved-out eyebrows and a huge cut crease with a matte foundation — are now shunned values of the past. Different cultures value different aesthetics as do different people.

Although there is no wrong way to look when wearing makeup, a makeup look flops when the intended outcome is blatantly unachieved. Some infamous examples of celebrity makeup disasters include Angelina Jolie and Natalia Portman's unblended setting powder, James Charles's Flashback Mary, Kelly Osbourne's yellow foundation, Rihanna's almost white under-eye concealer, and more. A makeup look can also flop if the look is for an offensive costume, which many celebrities have been guilty of on Halloween, including Julianne Hough using blackface to impersonate Uzo Aduba or Heidi Klum's Kali costume.

After years of wearing makeup for the camera, cultural education, and a significant boom in makeup's popularity through YouTube, celebrity makeup disasters have declined in frequency. However, that has not stopped some famous faces from looking less than flattering.