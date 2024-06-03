Tragic Details About Michael Jackson's Son, Blanket 'Bigi' Jackson

Michael Jackson's third and youngest child, Prince Michael Jackson II, was born on February 21, 2002. However, Prince II was nicknamed 'Blanket' as a baby, and it was the moniker he was stuck with until he decided to be called 'Bigi' in 2015. Bigi chooses to live his life in relative anonymity, at least compared to his sister, Paris Michael Katherine, and brother, Michael Joseph "Prince" Jackson. That being said, there's no escaping from the fact that it's a life of luxurious secrecy. The three kids inherited a massive chunk of Michael's fortune following his shocking death in 2009. A source told ABC News that a trust set up in Michael's name allocated 40% of his estate to Paris, Prince, and Bigi, 40% to his mom, Katherine Jackson, and the remaining 20% to unspecified children's charities. Not bad, given that Forbes estimated Michael's pre-death fortune to be $2.1 billion (adjusted for inflation). However, he's also a celebrity who has made a fortune after dying. How much of a fortune? Well, about another $2.1 billion, making for an overall gross worth of $4.2 billion.

Still, no amount of money is going to make up for the loss of Bigi's father when he was just 7 years old, or for the struggles, trauma, and heartbreak he's been forced to endure throughout his life. In fact, the tragic details about Michael's son Bigi prove that money doesn't always buy you happiness. He's faced some incredibly challenging times and plenty of misfortune over the years.