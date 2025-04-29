The Transformation Of Karoline Leavitt From Child To 27 Years Old

Growing up, Karoline Leavitt had a dream of pursuing journalism. Leavitt was well on her way to becoming a sports anchor, but she changed course and got interested in politics. When she was a student at Saint Anselm College in 2016, Leavitt had her first encounter with President Donald Trump. "There was [an] event with — I think NBC News — on my college campus at the time, and I was one of the students chosen to ask him [Trump] a question," Leavitt recalled in a conversation with The Daily Signal.

Advertisement

Unknown to her at the time, she would later work with Trump as he sought a second term in office and eventually make history as the youngest White House press secretary. Following her November 2024 appointment, president Donald Trump heaped praise on Leavitt in his press statement. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump wrote (via NPR). "I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American people."

Although Leavitt's job is marred with controversies — reporters who sign off their emails with pronouns alleged that they were ignored due to an existing media policy — her journey to the White House is remarkable. From an industrious upbringing to a promising sports prowess that led to a scholarship to an unsuccessful congressional bid, here's the story of her transformation.

Advertisement