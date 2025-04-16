Why Karoline Leavitt Can't Stand CNN's Kaitlan Collins Is Crystal Clear

Karoline Leavitt and CNN's chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins have had a ton of tense back-and-forth since the second Trump administration began, and let's just say it's not exactly a surprise why. Collins went in hot from the start — and it's clear Leavitt didn't appreciate that.

The first instance of tension between Leavitt and Collins came during the former's first press conference. Collins was called on to ask her question roughly 30 minutes into the conference, and prior to that, Leavitt had already shown signs of irritation at being repeatedly asked the same questions about the federal funding freeze. As such, it's possible that played a role in her demeanor towards Collins. However, things went from icy-but-polite to clearly tense when Collins began asking who had told Donald Trump that freezing funding was legal (via ABC). Leavitt shared which aspects of the memo provided to the press outlined the legalities, but when Collins pushed to say that other lawmakers disagreed, Leavitt didn't hide her annoyance and shut if down, saying, "Again, I would point you to the language in the memo that clearly states this is within the law." Collins wasn't done, though. She then went on to ask about the firing of inspectors general and prosecutors. The zinger was in how she phrased the question. "How is the administration deciding which laws to follow and which ones to ignore?" she asked.

In the time since, Collins and Leavitt's feud has continued to heat up. After Collins asked if Trump felt blindsided in the wake of the Signal group chat debacle, once again, Leavitt was annoyed by repeated questions and shut it down. That wasn't all, though. She also made it clear she was done, telling Collins — then repeating — "Kaitlin, I am not taking your follow-up" (via LiveNow from Fox).