CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins' List Of Enemies Keeps Growing

It's safe to say that Donald Trump is not a fan of Kaitlan Collins at all, and their feud didn't end after the CNN anchor was disinvited from the White House Rose Garden event in 2018. Things got heated again between them in 2023 during CNN's Republican Town Hall. As shared by The Wall Street Journal, the topic of the FBI raid at Donald's Mar-a-Lago house in 2022 came up, which caused Collins to question him about his lack of cooperation with the feds. The former "Apprentice" star got visibly frustrated and replied, "Are you ready? Are you ready? Can I talk? You mind? Do you mind? Okay, it's very simple to answer ... you are a nasty person."

After Collins demonstrated that she can't stand Donald Trump Jr. either, she and his dad got into another spat in January 2025 during a press conference where Donald fielding questions about the horrific D.C. plane crash, per the New York Post. "We don't yet know the names of the 67 people [who] were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and air traffic control, and seemingly the member of the U.S. military who was flying the Black Hawk helicopter. Don't you think you're getting ahead of the investigation right now?" Collins asked the president. She continued, "Does it comfort their family to hear you blaming DEI policies?" Donald then responded, "I think that's not a very smart question. I'm surprised coming from you." At least the second statement could be considered somewhat of a compliment toward Collins.