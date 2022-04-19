The Real Reason Megyn Kelly Turned Down A Job At CNN

Megyn Kelly's name has been in the headlines for reasons that have been good, bad, and even downright ugly. In 2015, Kelly got unwanted attention when then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump suggested she had "blood coming out of her wherever" after a hotly contested Republican debate, per CNN. This came after Kelly questioned Trump about calling females "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals." In 2020, Kelly told the Daily Caller that she absolutely stood by her line of questioning at the time. She said, "Like, Trump deserved that question because what I was trying to ask him was, 'This is what the Democrats are going to hit you with. How are you going to respond?' And I was 100% right, they did hit him with that. Over and over and over and over."

Yet, even with the reported animosity between Kelly and Trump, the former Fox News host actually backed his supporters soon after President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. When podcaster Jon Favreau tweeted to Kelly that he thought she was "truly pathetic," she shot back with, "You have zero understanding of the mood of 70 million Americans who have been unfairly attacked relentlessly for the past four years as awful ppl just for supporting their president." Even though Kelly identifies as an independent, and not as a Republican, she recently explained why she turned down an offer that would have created a huge shift in her audience base.